Stewart introduces bill to protect sage-grouse and mule deer habitat

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — U.S. Reps. Chris Stewart, Utah, and Scott Tipton, Colorado, have introduced the Sage-Grouse and Mule Deer Habitat Conservation and Restoration Act, a bill that would streamline the approval process for vegetation management projects to protect or restore the habitat of the sage-grouse and mule deer.
Read the bill: Sage-Grouse and Mule 5 Deer Habitat Conservation and Restoration Act of 2017 – introduced as HR 3543
In order to protect mule deer and sage-grouse populations in Utah and across the West, we must protect their habitat. The review process for vegetation management has become too cumbersome and time consuming. This legislation removes bureaucratic red tape and gives land managers the tools needed to protect and preserve this precious habitat.
Tiptin agrees. He said:
The current vegetation management process isn’t allowing Western states to keep up with the rapid growth of invasive species in sagebrush habitat. To combat invasive species effectively, we must streamline the process through which BLM must go to protect and restore threatened habitats and address potential areas of concern. Our bill cuts through the unnecessary red tape that has prevented BLM from acting quickly in the past.
The Mule Deer Foundation applauds the efforts of Stewart and Tipton.
1 Comment
Read the article and was wondering where it was and lo and behold, here is the sentence I was looking for. Never fails. Only conserve habitat if it benefits the hunters……….”This is good for wildlife conservation as well as western big game hunters,”…….