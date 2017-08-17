3 vehicles pile up in 4th crash involving Desert Hills High students in 2 days

ST. GEORGE — Three high school-aged drivers were involved in a three-vehicle pileup on Brigham Road shortly after school was let out near Desert Hills High School Thursday afternoon.

St. George Police were dispatched to the crash at approximately 3 p.m. on the inside westbound lane of East Brigham Road where it intersects with Bloomington Hills Drive involving a white Ford F-150, a Chevrolet Prism and an Acura TSX.

The driver of the Ford stopped for traffic at the intersection, and the Chevrolet driver was slowing to stop behind the pickup truck, at which point the Acura driver rear-ended the Chevrolet, pushing it into the Ford, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

“The third car (the Acura) was seen distracted in her vehicle,” Childs said. “She said she was reaching to get something out of her bag.”

Medical personnel from Gold Cross ambulance examined the teen drivers. Only minor injuries were reported, and no one was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Acura received a citation for careless driving.

“Five crashes all involving Desert Hills High School students in the same area,” Childs said, noting that four of them were within the past two days.

“Kids are back in school,” Childs said, “just pay attention.”

While the Ford was able to be driven from the scene following the collision, the Acura and Chevrolet sustained heavy damage and were towed away in inoperable condition.

Westbound traffic in the area was slowed and intermittently blocked as the scene of the crash was cleared by the wreckers and a crew from St. George Fire Department.

Desert High School resource officers also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

