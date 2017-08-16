‘Believe in miracles’: Lion’s Gate Recovery owners, staff want to help addicts reclaim their lives

The staff of Lion's Gate Recovery poses for a photo at the facility in Toquerville, Utah, Aug. 2, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The road to addiction recovery can probably aptly be described as a lifelong path toward whole health. The journey, if done effectively, can be difficult both emotionally and physically, but those who have committed to the path have also found addiction recovery to be a miraculous gift.

Such is the case for recovering addicts turned counselors and mentors Josh Campbell and Aaron Ward, who have recently taken over ownership and operation of Lion’s Gate Recovery, a residential addiction rehabilitation facility in Toquerville.

Campbell, a recovering alcoholic, said that only a year into his recovery he knew he wanted to help other people experience the same miracle that he was given. He added that he has no qualms about saying he was an alcoholic if it will help others.

Ward, a certified clinical mental health counselor and a substance use disorder counselor, has been in recovery since 1990. He tells a similar tale to Campbell’s.

In their own words the two shared their stories with St. George News.

Josh Campbell

My name is Josh Campbell. I am the operations director for Lions Gate Recovery. I found recovery myself seven years ago after losing everything to addiction. After this life changing experience, I decided to change my career in mortgages and real estate so that I could help people find the same miracle of recovery. Helping families get into treatment is what I do now. I know the ins and outs of insurance, how to qualify and how to help families find recovery from drugs and alcohol.

Aaron Ward

My name is Aaron Ward, and I am the clinical director of Lion’s Gate. My passion for recovery is my life. I have been clean and sober since May 17, 1990. At 23 years old, I had hit bottom and entered treatment. I believe in miracles, as my life since has been a gift. Giving back what was given to me is paramount in my life.

Family recovery is my focus at Lion’s Gate. I believe that the family has suffered as much or more than the addict/alcoholic. Addicts and alcoholics are my people. Helping them to find their path in recovery and putting families back together is what I do.

With their combined experience, both Ward and Campbell, as well as the entire Lion’s Gate staff, use a multifaceted addiction recovery program that goes beyond the surface and works toward whole healing.

“We have been helping families for a long time and we have a very specific program to get results,” Campbell said. “It is a longer process but it is an effective process.”

The program focuses on four key components to addiction recovery: physical recovery, psychological recovery, social recovery and spiritual recovery.

For Campbell, recovery is about so much more than just overcoming the physical addiction to the substance, he said, it is about recovering your life.

For both Campbell and Ward, operating Lion’s Gate Recovery and being able to help others get their life back is a dream come true.

“We have a passion for this,” Campbell said. “We couldn’t think of anything we would rather do.”

Campbell urges anyone who is struggling with substance addiction or those who have loved ones who are struggling to call 866-471-9476. The telephone line is open 24/7 and Campbell, Ward and the entire staff at Lion’s Gate Recovery are ready and willing to help.

“We want to be there when the window (for recovery) presents itself,” Campbell said.

Lion’s Gate Recovery accepts most insurances. To learn more about Lion’s Gate Recovery’s programs, visit their website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Lion’s Gate Recovery: Website | 24/7 telephone line 866-471-9476.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.