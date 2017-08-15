Primary municipal election results are in

Written by Mori Kessler
August 15, 2017

ST. GEORGE – The preliminary results of municipalities in Washington and Iron counties have been reported and candidate fields have been narrowed. The surviving candidates who advance will ultimately face off in the Nov. 7 general election.

Primary Election Results

Washington County

St. George – City Council

Michele Randall

2,738

30.33 percent
Joe Bowcutt

1,806

23.03 perent
Gregg McArthur

1,233

15.73 percent
Greg Aldred

1,002

12.78 percent
Marc Stallings

731

9.32 percent
Bryan Thiriot

691

8.81 percent

Washington City – City Council

Kurt Ivie

650

24.7 percent
Garth Nisson

603

22.7 percent
Douglas Ward

591

22.2 percent
Daniel Cluff

573

21.6 percent
Doug Dennett

241

9.1 percent

Enterprise – Mayoral race

Brandon Guy Humphries

165
Calvin J. Barlocker

112
Jared J. Bollinger

50

Virgin – Town Council

Lori Rose

136

26.61 percent
Lee Ballard

131

25.64 percent
Kevin Stout

117

22.9 percent
Jay W. Lee

88

17.22 percent
J. Bruce Densley

23

4.5 percent
B. LeRoy Thompson (Withdrew)

16

3.13 percent

Iron County

Cedar City – City Council

R. Scott Phillips

2,139

37.17 percent
Bruce S. Hughes

1,133

19.69 percent
Ron Adams

1,218

21.16 percent
Scott Johnson

311

5.40 percent
Rich Gillette

560

9.73 percent
Andrew McAffee

394

6.85 percent

Cedar Highlands – Mayoral race

Steven C. Swann

39

65 percent
Julie Brask

15

25 percent
Ben Rich Jordan

6

10 percent
Jim Hilton

0

0.00 percent

Kanarraville – Town Board

John W. Batty

60

26.20 percent
Randy D. Williams

49

21.40 percent
Keith Williams

44

19.21 percent
Betty Ann Gould

40

17.47 percent
Brandon Jonsson

36

15.72 percent

Parowan – Mayoral race

Preston B. Griffiths

301

44.07 percent
Donald G. Landes

149

21.82 percent
Steven Thayer

138

20.20 percent
Dennis G. Gaede

95

13.91 percent

St. George News reporter Tracie Sullivan contributed to this post.

