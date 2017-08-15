Primary municipal election results are in

ST. GEORGE – The preliminary results of municipalities in Washington and Iron counties have been reported and candidate fields have been narrowed. The surviving candidates who advance will ultimately face off in the Nov. 7 general election.

Primary Election Results

Washington County

St. George – City Council

Michele Randall 2,738 30.33 percent Joe Bowcutt 1,806 23.03 perent Gregg McArthur 1,233 15.73 percent Greg Aldred 1,002 12.78 percent Marc Stallings 731 9.32 percent Bryan Thiriot 691 8.81 percent

Washington City – City Council

Kurt Ivie 650 24.7 percent Garth Nisson 603 22.7 percent Douglas Ward 591 22.2 percent Daniel Cluff 573 21.6 percent Doug Dennett 241 9.1 percent

Enterprise – Mayoral race

Brandon Guy Humphries 165 Calvin J. Barlocker 112 Jared J. Bollinger 50

Virgin – Town Council

Lori Rose 136 26.61 percent Lee Ballard 131 25.64 percent Kevin Stout 117 22.9 percent Jay W. Lee 88 17.22 percent J. Bruce Densley 23 4.5 percent B. LeRoy Thompson (Withdrew) 16 3.13 percent

Iron County

Cedar City – City Council

R. Scott Phillips 2,139 37.17 percent Bruce S. Hughes 1,133 19.69 percent Ron Adams 1,218 21.16 percent Scott Johnson 311 5.40 percent Rich Gillette 560 9.73 percent Andrew McAffee 394 6.85 percent

Cedar Highlands – Mayoral race

Steven C. Swann 39 65 percent Julie Brask 15 25 percent Ben Rich Jordan 6 10 percent Jim Hilton 0 0.00 percent

Kanarraville – Town Board

John W. Batty 60 26.20 percent Randy D. Williams 49 21.40 percent Keith Williams 44 19.21 percent Betty Ann Gould 40 17.47 percent Brandon Jonsson 36 15.72 percent

Parowan – Mayoral race

Preston B. Griffiths 301 44.07 percent Donald G. Landes 149 21.82 percent Steven Thayer 138 20.20 percent Dennis G. Gaede 95 13.91 percent

St. George News reporter Tracie Sullivan contributed to this post.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

