Primary municipal election results are in

ST. GEORGE – The preliminary results of municipalities in Washington and Iron counties have been reported and candidate fields have been narrowed. The surviving candidates who advance will ultimately face off in the Nov. 7 general election.
Primary Election Results
Washington County
St. George – City Council
|Michele Randall
|
2,738
|
30.33 percent
|Joe Bowcutt
|
1,806
|
23.03 perent
|Gregg McArthur
|
1,233
|
15.73 percent
|Greg Aldred
|
1,002
|
12.78 percent
|Marc Stallings
|
731
|
9.32 percent
|Bryan Thiriot
|
691
|
8.81 percent
Washington City – City Council
|Kurt Ivie
|
650
|
24.7 percent
|Garth Nisson
|
603
|
22.7 percent
|Douglas Ward
|
591
|
22.2 percent
|Daniel Cluff
|
573
|
21.6 percent
|Doug Dennett
|
241
|
9.1 percent
Enterprise – Mayoral race
|Brandon Guy Humphries
|
165
|Calvin J. Barlocker
|
112
|Jared J. Bollinger
|
50
Virgin – Town Council
|Lori Rose
|
136
|
26.61 percent
|Lee Ballard
|
131
|
25.64 percent
|Kevin Stout
|
117
|
22.9 percent
|Jay W. Lee
|
88
|
17.22 percent
|J. Bruce Densley
|
23
|
4.5 percent
|B. LeRoy Thompson (Withdrew)
|
16
|
3.13 percent
Iron County
Cedar City – City Council
|R. Scott Phillips
|
2,139
|
37.17 percent
|Bruce S. Hughes
|
1,133
|
19.69 percent
|Ron Adams
|
1,218
|
21.16 percent
|Scott Johnson
|
311
|
5.40 percent
|Rich Gillette
|
560
|
9.73 percent
|Andrew McAffee
|
394
|
6.85 percent
Cedar Highlands – Mayoral race
|Steven C. Swann
|
39
|
65 percent
|Julie Brask
|
15
|
25 percent
|Ben Rich Jordan
|
6
|
10 percent
|Jim Hilton
|
0
|
0.00 percent
Kanarraville – Town Board
|John W. Batty
|
60
|
26.20 percent
|Randy D. Williams
|
49
|
21.40 percent
|Keith Williams
|
44
|
19.21 percent
|Betty Ann Gould
|
40
|
17.47 percent
|Brandon Jonsson
|
36
|
15.72 percent
Parowan – Mayoral race
|Preston B. Griffiths
|
301
|
44.07 percent
|Donald G. Landes
|
149
|
21.82 percent
|Steven Thayer
|
138
|
20.20 percent
|Dennis G. Gaede
|
95
|
13.91 percent
St. George News reporter Tracie Sullivan contributed to this post.
Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
