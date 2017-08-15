Fire consumes Santa Clara home

August 15, 2017

ST. GEORGE – A Santa Clara home was engulfed in flames Tuesday evening following an explosion.

Santa Clara firefighters were dispatched to the area of Peach Circle off Heights Drive around 5:40 p.m. following the report of an explosion and fire at a residence located at the end of the street.

“The house was fully involved (with fire) through the roof when we responded,” Santa Clara Fire Chief Dan Nelson said.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from parts of Dixie Drive and Sunset Boulevard leading into Santa Clara.

Fire crews from Ivins and St. George also joined Santa Clara firefighters in battling the fire that unfortunately consumed the majority of the home and left torched wooden framing and the garage partially standing by the end of it.

Neighbors told firefighters they believed the fire was caused by a gas explosion, Nelson said, adding that the gas to the home was turned on two week ago. However, no solid conclusions as to the fire’s cause can be made at this time and will be investigated, he said.

While the bulk of the fire had been put out, visible flames still spouting from a gas line within the remains of the home until the line was ultimately shut off as firefighter operations began to give way to mop-up work.

For the moment the official cause of the fire remains unknown, Nelson said.

The home itself has been vacant and has been undergoing renovations, so for the time being it appears no one was harmed by the fire, Nelson said, adding he is hoping it remains that way as they investigate and go through the remains of the home.

Though potentially threatened, no other homes were touched by the fire beyond some initial shaking caused by the explosion, Nelson said.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

