Neighbor pleads guilty to killing St. George family’s 2-pound Yorkie with pruning shears

ALERT: This article contains a graphic photo of the dog involved in the incident. Reader discretion is advised.
ST. GEORGE — A St. George man accused of killing his neighbor’s 2-pound Yorkshire Terrier, named “Chewy,” with pruning shears has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge.
Kenyon Clark Benson, 74, previously pleaded not guilty to the animal abuse charge in Washington County Justice Court before Judge Douglas Whitlock, telling the judge that the dog’s death was accidental.
Benson was to face a trial by court rather than by jury Tuesday, but chose to forgo the bench trial and pleaded guilty to a class C misdemeanor count of aggravated cruelty to an animal.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the St. George City Attorney’s Office recommended that the court sentence Benson to serve 90 days in jail with the 90-day term suspended, and that he be placed on a 12-month bench probation instead.
As part of the plea deal, Benson must also pay $2,109.03 in restitution to the Justice Court and write a full-page letter of apology to a 12-year-old girl who owned the dog and witnessed his death.
The criminal charge dates back to a call made to police by Nancy Limburg last November stating that her neighbor had beaten her family’s tiny pet dog to death with a pair of gardening shears in front of her 12-year-old daughter.
The St. George Police Department subsequently opened an investigation into the matter.
“What is known and is not in dispute, is that a small dog entered the neighbor’s yard and approached the man, who was maintaining his landscaping,” the Police Department said in November. “The man swung a long handled pruning sheer at the dog when it approached him. The sheers ended up striking the dog in the head, killing it instantly.”
According to court documents, Benson told police he was in his front yard on the 500 North block of 2040 East pruning his roses when his neighbor let the dog out.
“Mr. Benson said the dog came screaming across the road and was barking,” according to a court affidavit filed in the case. “Mr. Benson stated he swung at the dog with the pruners to shoo it away and accidentally hit the dog in the head.”
First of all it was clearly an accident, wow. Let’s allow parents to leave their kids in their car with punishments but allow a dog to charge somebody and than charge him up the wa-zoo for protecting himself? Secondly, why do the courts get such a huge fine paid and the little girl who suffered, not to mention probably a good amount for a Yorkie, only gets a letter? Screwy…
He was protecting hisself from the Yorkie? Really? Wow, applies to you and your sad state of mind. The man should serve time for acting like a Tazmanian Devil
You don’t know what experiences he has gone through, some people are afraid of dogs, any size. Especially when they are running up to you barking. Thanks for being so closed minded, smart one!
Why don’t the victims in DV cases get nothing when they’re the ones who suffered, not the court system! Oh no, all the money that gets paid out goes into the pockets of the government, no wonder anytime a cop is called out they are all so happy to take someone into custody (mandatory now?), it’s disgusting!
That isn’t accurate. When there is violent crime (DV, rape, assault, stalking, etc) and a fine is imposed, the money is allocated to a grant fund for the victim to receive a victim’s advocate, counseling and various other resources that will far exceed the monetary value of the fine, ten fold. Also, a lot of fines are not paid, and sent to collections. The victim will still get every benefit offered through the UOVC. They have helped victim’s even if the case wasn’t prosecuted in court.
So sad indeed. I don’t buy the accident story. This was a vicious violent act. I think at least some jail time would have been appropriate.
First of all, was it really necessary to show a picture of the deceased animal ? This dog belonged to a 12 year old girl . Now you have a picture of the man with bloody shears and a dead dog .Have some compassion St. george news! Also , an accident ? ” whoops! That dog walked right into my shears !”
It came with a warning….you knew what you were getting into
It really makes no difference if it was an accident or not….the dog was out of his yard, ran to this guys property where he was minding his own business and he takes a swing (intending to fend him off or to kill, only he knows.) Where is the culpability of the dog’s owner? I am sorry the dog got hurt, but he should have been restrained and on a leash as the law states.
He should have done the 90 days and that isn’t enough. Sick of the sickos that abuse and kill animals and anyone who defends them. May you all rot.
Get a life DesertGirl, humans are more important than animals. For the mom of the child to even call the cops was being dramatic, that’s what this town is all about. Who cares about our children and animals have top priority!
And let the uneducated public cast stones.
I am confused as to what Nancy saw. She said she saw the neighbor beat the dog to death in front of the 12 year old. He says he was trying to shoo it away. Those are two pretty different descriptions of what actually took place. Either way, the dog got out and if it’s head hadn’t run into the neighbors shears as he was shooing at away it would have gotten hit by a car and ruined somebody else’s day. I do not think this guy should have fines and “bench probation” if there is no proof that he maliciously beat it to death.
Dog was not ‘abused.’ Dog leash laws are there for a reason. Small dogs can attack like any big dog. I love animals, but if a dog can running at me barking and all I would swing at it or kick at it. Whether or not I made contact does not matter. The dog’s owner was at fault. period.
I wonder how many times this dog annoyed that neighbor. Keep your dogs on a leash and in your yard. Not everyone likes dogs. Oh! And pick up your dogs poop!
The worst part of the story is not that it happened but that the little girl watched this happen. I feel for her, it’s her chewy. Next doggie you have please keep on a leash.
Not sure about circumstances of this issue (because I didn’t witness it) but there’s nothing more annoying than a yapping Pomeranian or a Yorkie when you’re out in the yard.
Probably an accident to kill it but the constant annoyance of a neighbors yapping dog is real.