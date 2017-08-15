Despite Washington gridlock, Hatch pushes forward on Utah priorities

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — While Washington has been mired in gridlock and discord for the first eight months of the 115th Congress, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the president pro tempore of the United States Senate, has continued to fight for Utah’s priorities in the Senate, according to a release from his offices.
While much of the Senate’s focus has been on confirming nominees to critical posts in the Trump administration, Hatch has introduced numerous bills addressing Utah-specific issues, including teen suicide, the teacher shortage, rare diseases, missionary visas, and land use in Southern Utah, among many others.
Below are just 13 of the bills Hatch has introduced this Congress, many if not all of which will become law before the conclusion of the 115th Congress, his release states.
The full list of 173 legislative proposals Hatch is working on can be found on the Orrin Hatch webpage at Congress.gov.
|
Bill
|
Summary
|
Press Release
|
1
|
Rapid DNA
|
Legislation enabling law enforcement officials to use rapid DNA instruments to help reduce DNA backlogs and hasten investigations.
|
2
|
OPEN Act
|
A bill to incentivize the development of treatments for rare diseases, building on the success of the Orphan Drug Act.
|
3
|
Suicide Prevention Legislation
|
A bipartisan proposal that will make it easier for Americans of all ages to get the help and treatment they need when they are experiencing suicidal thoughts.
|
4
|
Fighting Human Trafficking
|
Legislation fighting human trafficking by coordinating efforts among nongovernmental organizations and nonprofit groups in a public-private partnership advisory council.
|
5
|
RISE Act for College Students with Disabilities
|
A proposal that will help students with disabilities transition to college life.
|
6
|
Community Bank Relief Act
|
A bipartisan bill that provides regulatory relief to small financial institutions and broadens small bank lending opportunities that will provide families, small businesses, and start-ups better credit options.
|
7
|
Teacher Loan Repayment Act
|
Legislation that improves federal loan assistance programs and provides educators with clear and tangible incentives to enter and remain in the classroom.
|
8
|
Elevating Educator Preparation through Innovation Act
|
A bill that provides professional development opportunities for teachers in high need school districts.
|
9
|
Good Cyberhygiene Act
|
Legislation to combat cybercrime against U.S. computer networks.
|
10
|
The Separation of Powers Restoration Act
|
Legislation to restore accountability to the regulatory process. The bill ensures proper judicial review, empowering the courts—not agencies—to interpret all questions of law, including both statutes and regulations.
|
11
|
Child Protection Improvement Act
|
A bill that will allow organizations, which provide care to vulnerable populations, to have access to nationwide background checks of their employees, volunteers, and coaches.
|
12
|
Streamlining Visa Process for Missionaries
|
A bill to streamline religious worker visa processing for missionaries in established international missionary programs.
|
13
|
Southern Utah OHV Areas Act
|
A proposal that empowers locals by entrusting county leaders—not federal bureaucrats—to manage unique areas in Southern Utah.
