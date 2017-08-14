Website issue leads to extension of public comment on Zion visitor use management plan

Following a website issue, Zion National Park officials have extended the public comment period on the visitor use management plan until Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Following a period of time over the weekend when the National Park Service Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website was inoperable, Zion National Park officials have extended the public comment period for the preliminary alternative concepts portion of the visitor use management plan.

According to a park service press statement, the website was down over the weekend as the result of routine scheduled maintenance. The public comment on the preliminary alternative concepts has been extended until Friday at midnight.

The preliminary alternative concepts are intended to address the “unacceptable impacts to Zion National Park resources, and the quality of visitor experience associated with the unsustainable growth in visitation,” the statement said.

A copy of the newsletter that describes the preliminary alternative concepts is available for downloading and commenting here. The public is encouraged to comment.

