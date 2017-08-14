Cars collide when one fails to yield to cross-traffic

ST. GEORGE — Two cars collided in the intersection of 600 South and 200 East downtown St. George Monday when a driver proceeded from a stop sign, reportedly failing to see oncoming cross-traffic.

“I arrived on scene and saw both vehicles,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said. “One in the intersection and one down the street a little ways.”

A 2006 Buick Lucerne was eastbound on 600 South and stopped at the stop sign at 200 East. The driver looked both directions, Hale said, and thought it was clear.

The Buick driver proceeded across the intersection, Hale said, and failed to see an oncoming Toyota Camry headed north on 200 East. The Toyota hit the Buick in the right front wheel area then rolled down 600 South about 800 feet.

Both cars were disabled, with air bags deployed on the Toyota, and unable to move. The driver of the Toyota was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with unknown injuries, Hale said, while the Buick driver was checked out by Gold Cross Ambulance staff for a complaint of chest pains and was released.

The Buick driver was cited for failure to yield after a stop sign, Hale said. The collision slowed traffic through the area for about 45 minutes.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

