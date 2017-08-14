Perspectives: To the proponents of identity politics, the violence in Virginia is the fruit of your labor

OPINION – My comments in this column are directed solely toward the practitioners and promoters of identity politics. To you, I say congratulations. The weekend’s events in Virginia would seem to indicate that you’re finally getting exactly what you’ve wanted.
All that screeching about how it was time to stand up and take aggressive action against those knuckle-draggers who threaten our very existence is finally bearing fruit.
The blood that has historically greased the wheels of history is starting to flow.
You’ve made it clear that the other guys subscribe to a perverted, genocidal ideology that historically has been perfectly willing to use any means to justify their evil ends. That includes mass murder and the persecution of all who refuse to embrace their thinking.
You’ve held loud, disruptive public rallies that have sought to provoke your enemies and dehumanize them for their dangerous, genocidal beliefs. Wherever possible, you’ve made it your business to seek them out and publicly shame them or physically attack them depending on what you felt you could get away with.
Your enemy makes moves and you plan corresponding counter moves. Your willingness to use aggression is promoted as fighting fire with fire anywhere you encounter the foe.
What starts as shouting matches quickly turns to shoving that turns to fistfights then using pepper spray, savage beatdowns with sticks, bike locks, boards and other improvised weapons. You play the victim whenever your violence begets retaliatory violence.
On social and mass media, you plead your case as the victims of your opponent’s irrational hatred of all that is decent and good. You must make a decisive stand or evil will triumph.
It’s fortunate for you that most media today thrives on obsessive outrage and manufactured conflict. You’ll never lack for their jaded attention as long as you help promote fear and distrust of the opposition.
They’ll skillfully use you to their own benefit even as you remain convinced that you’re the one using them to yours.
You claim that extraordinary measures, free of traditional moral restraint, are necessary when dealing with an implacable enemy that cannot be reasoned with. The sooner you can capture the force of the state, the sooner you can gain control and implement a solution that should decisively put the matter to rest.
This has been the goal of every tyrannical movement throughout the history of mankind, and identity politics has become one of the most despicable forms of collectivism.
Right and wrong are outdated notions for losers. The only thing that counts is what works. Period. What’s at stake is more important than whatever universal principles may stand in your way.
Naturally, this approach doesn’t sit well with those whose consciences still function.
Those on the sidelines who do not subscribe to your ideology or affirm the superior status of your group identity are sternly warned that failure to stand with you denotes approval of the enemy. Anyone who does not embrace your cause with enough enthusiasm is accused of enabling the advance of evil.
Your recruiting tactics don’t necessarily win the masses over to your side but you’ll settle for silencing those who choose to remain unaffiliated. After all, who wants to be labeled a sympathizer?
The good news is that an increasing number of us do not respond to your belief in the “word magic” of labeling others to marginalize them. Your name-calling has no power over us, because we won’t grant you the moral status to tell us who we are or what we believe.
Many of us have also come to the conclusion that there is no point in trying to appease malicious promoters of group identity. We won’t bother playing your ideological games.
No matter how you badger, plead and threaten, we won’t be accepting any guilt, shaming or invites to jump aboard the virtue-signaling bandwagon. We refuse to be shoe-horned into a false dilemma that tells us that our choices are limited to one of two despicable belief systems that thrive on creating conflict.
Beating and subjugating others over perceived differences in their worldview is what we expect of barbarians and savages. It’s not hard to tell whose behavior is civilized and whose is not by simple observation.
It’s not that those of us who reject your approach are indifferent to human suffering or genuine problems that need to be solved. We simply don’t believe that spending our time seeking power over others is likely to solve those problems.
We refuse to surrender our minds to group judgments, because we understand that there are no two individuals who are perfectly alike. If we need to categorize those with whom we interact, it’s sufficient to take note of whether their actions are decent or indecent.
You and your fellow adherents to identity politics are clearly known by your actions. You’re reaping what you’ve sown. You have nothing of value to offer.
Bryan Hyde is an opinion columnist specializing in current events viewed through the lens of common sense. The opinions stated in this article are his and not representative of St. George News.
As long as the so-called progressives (oxymoron) define their beliefs and politics via over-stated, often vacuous claims of racism, bigotry, and sexist the country and the world will continue down the path of destruction. Day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, the American people are told by the MSM, university officials, the swamp creatures in D.C., are horrifically (over-used word) awful we are; yep, especially if you are white. Giving BLM, Antifa, the Pussy Brigade, and countless other leftists paid by wealthy ego maniacs, and encouraged by the entertainment industry progressives a pass for their violent, anti-free speech acts is going to have a negative impact on our society; people are gonna get real pissed off.
You’re blaming those who denounce hate, bigotry, discrimination etc., for the violence that generates from the likes of white nationalists?
You are part of the problem stud.
lol Name calling make you feel smart? Open your eyes. The majority of violence in America is conducted by the left. Are you a George Soros paid mouthpiece. I’d call you stud if I though there was a chance you were. From your response you are obviously a snowflake. theone is also indicative of the typical narcissism from the left wing crazies.
Name calling? I didn’t call anybody names. Oh wait, the right adds it’s own interpretation to everything to look smart, it’s their way of acknowledging when someone is right.
And looky there, desert dweller called me a name. Touche oh great one.
Glad to see some true American’s get this. Keep the faith.
Who exactly are you referring to, because it can’t be those on the “left”. Not those who refuse to allow anyone who has a differing point of view to have anywhere to speak. Are you talking to those who would rather break and burn a building down than allow a conservative to speak. Or the crazy loon who goes on tv and spouts how horrible the right are because of their hate and bigotry all the while there is video of her physically attacking a man and calling him horrible names and telling him to die just because he is a republican. Or the kid holding an American flag who is kicked and beaten because he stands for America. Your “progressive”side is destroying thus country. I don’t know how someone who says a group of people should be kicked out of universities and the reason is solely because they are white. How is this helping America progress forward? Seems to me you don’t really understand what the meaning of progress really is, because what you are advocating is absolutely no progress at all.
Where in my comments did I condone people who burn buildings and such, or that I refuse any with different views to have a place to speak. Oh wait, I didn’t and again with the interpretation that fits the narrative. The far left anarchists movement is no better than the far right white (KKK) nationalist movement. But in this particular circumstance (you know the one we should be talking about) it was the far right hate that brought the violence. The counter protest was made up of all walks of life from liberal, conservative, gay, black, white, etc., denouncing what these dolts were marching for. You want to defend them, that’s your right and in my eyes you’ll fit right in the swamp with them.
Next time try not to assume my position just because you have a cause.
Theone doesn’t mind people with different views. I mean, look at me and my posts and Theone still loves me. All those comments he makes to me about being delusional, and believing in fairytales. He loves me! I love you too Theone. Theone has love for everyone, right Theone?
Almost everyone, you for sure! You’re delusional in a sort of cute way.
🤣
See people! Theone and I are proof that you can disagree and come from 2 different sides and still respect each other. No hate here. ❤️
That’s a huge compliment Theone (blushing)
BOTH sides are to blame. I do believe that is what Bryan is saying. And it’s true. The BLM, Antifa movement has become a hate group on par with the White Nationalists. Until BOTH are recognized as so, wheels are just going to keep spinning in opposite directions.
Nice false equivalency. One group is protesting people getting gunned down by police. The other is protesting the removal of a statue and the fact that there are people in the country that don’t look like them.
Happy to see that at least one person gets it. Isn’t it interesting how many commenters fall back on their own emotional associations to assign blame. They don’t yet recognize that both sides in Virginia are driven by the same unprincipled desire for power over others.
Sorry, white nazis have been murdering people of color and “others” for hundreds of years and you point to the “others” as the cause? Yes we’ve called you Trumper drooling fools racist from the beginning. Now you get to own it.
“But he started it!” is your argument?
I can’t believe how people are falling over themselves to defend actual Nazis.
This event makes me wonder if anything could happen in the world that might make you question your own beliefs. Everything that has happened and everything that will happen will only confirm that you were always correct. Congratulations.
It’s funny, well not funny, but the actual meaning of slogans like “black lives matter” is “I hate white people”. They might as well chant what it is they want to say: “I hate white people! I hate white people!”. The leftists HAVE become the new fascists. This idea of some sort of multi-racial one world utopia isn’t a new idea. Pretty sure it’s similar to what the bolshevik communists were promising in russia. It didn’t turn out so well. Realistically, people want to live amongst those of similar ethnicity, race, culture, value systems. That’s why separate countries exist. The leftists and their idea of the multi-cult will always lead to failure and disaster. I’m not a fan of “neo-nazis” or “white supremacists” but if you’re white and not standing up for your own race you need to be slapped… right across the face, and hard. The reality is different racial groups will probably never really get along. They might be able to coexist in an area, but there’ll always be tension and they’ll never really “get along”. At the rate things are going this country will be majority mexican within 15-20 years and I don’t think “neo-nazis” or “white supremacists” will be something to worry about. The worry will probably be “mexi-nazis” and “mexican supremacists”. Strange times
Ha, ha. You cant stop progress and that really hurts doesnt it, bigot?
All this talk about left/right, democrat/republican is really and truly nauseating. Snaps for Jesus! (snap snap)
We do not like or care for the white nationalist/nazi groups.
So, what if the white nationalist held a rally and the news media and left/blm stayed home? There would be no coverage, no one would know it was happening and no one would get hurt? The idiots at the rally would be there scratching their heads. But of course that would not be news as there would not be anything for the media to help stir up and to do their one sided reporting? So let’s make sure everyone knows about the rally so that the white nationalist are there plus make sure that the left/blm know about it also, that is what the news media would want, it is why they exist, they can report/cherry pick what and how they slant the news.
This mess turned into a disaster, which got one lady killed and others hurt, people were injured on both sides, you will only see the injuries from the left?
As all this did happen, seems if the Mayor and other officials had put more law enforcement between the groups and keep them separated just maybe no one would have died or gotten hurt. But then the mayor and the media would not have anybody to blame? We are sure the Mayor and media would not think they played a part in this? hmm.
So SAD.
Any person, group or president that believes in the segregation of its people or supporting “its” group above all others is no different than ISIS or any other terrorist organization and should be removed from this great, godly country. There simply is no justification for racism. It only serves to divide and weaken us as a people and a county.
Have some men become so weak, insecure and impotent to fear the advancement of people of color or a different religion? Sad, Very Sad.
America will never fall from a foreign enemy, but it may collapse internally from hatred and fear.