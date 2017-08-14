Rear-end collision results in hospital run; drivers advised to pay attention

The Utah Highway Patrol responds to a reported rear-end collision at SR-18 and 8500 North that resulted in one of the drivers involved being taken to the hospital, Diamond Valley, Utah, Aug. 14, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

DIAMOND VALLEY – Failure to notice a car slowing to make a turn resulted in a rear-end collision on state Route 18 near Diamond Valley Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol and other emergency personnel responded on report of a crash involving a possible injury at the intersection of SR-18 and West 8500 North.

A northbound driver of a passenger car on SR-18 was slowing to turn right onto 8500 North and was subsequently rammed by a small pickup truck when its driver failed to notice the car ahead of him slowing to make the turn, UHP Trooper Jim Jessop said.

The trunk of the passenger car was heavily damaged and partly smashed in, Jessop said, while no visible damage appeared on the truck.

The driver of the passenger was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance as a precautionary measure, and the pickup driver was cited for following too close, Jessop said.

“People need to give themselves a little bit more time to react when people want to slow down (to turn) or if there’s some obstacle on the road,” he said.

Both the passenger car and pickup truck were able to be driven from the scene.

Rear-end collisions are some of the most common crashes, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, along with failure-to-yield situations, such as left turns that go awry.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

