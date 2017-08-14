Police arrest 2 Washington County residents caught having sex in library parking lot

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington County registered sex offender allegedly pulled a knife on a mother and her 12-year-old son Saturday morning after they spotted him having sex in a Washington County library parking lot.

The woman and her son had just arrived to clean the Hurricane public library located at 36 S. 300 West at around 5 a.m. Saturday when they noticed a car parked in the parking lot near a trash bin, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Hurricane City Police Department in support of the arrest.

When the mother and son exited the building to empty the trash into the trash bin, they noticed another car in the parking lot with a man and woman having sex in the backseat, the report stated.

The man and woman – later identified as Stephen Brace, 22, and Annebelle Justice, 20, both of LaVerkin – were completely naked when the mother and her son saw them, prompting the mother to begin recording the individuals for documentation as they were having sex in a public place, according to the statement.

The mother reportedly approached the car and told Brace and Justice they “could not be naked in the parking lot” and told them to leave, the report stated. Justice allegedly told officers she heard the mother say, “My kid is here.”

When the mother began taking pictures of Brace’s license plate, Brace allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and exposed the blade, telling the mother and boy to “get the f— out of here,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

The two told police they “feared for their lives” and began running back toward the library, according to the statement.

Brace and Justice were later arrested at their individual homes and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an Information in 5th District Court accusing Brace of two third-degree felony counts of lewdness by a sex offender and lewdness by a sex offender involving a child, along with a class A misdemeanor count of making a threat of a dangerous weapon in a fight.

The attorney’s office filed an Information in 5th District Court accusing Justice of a class A misdemeanor count of lewdness involving a child and a class B misdemeanor count of lewdness.

According to the report, Brace is listed on the registered sex offender list for attempted sexual abuse of a child.

