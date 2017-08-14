FBI nabs ‘Great Outdoors Bandit’ at Los Angeles airport

Bank surveillance photo showing an alleged serial bank robber dubbed the “The Great Outdoors Bandit,” who the FBI said is responsible for at least seven holdups or attempted bank robberies in Utah and Idaho, Aug. 7, 2017 | Photos courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man dubbed the “Great Outdoors Bandit” who was wanted by the FBI on suspicion of robbing numerous banks in Idaho and one in Utah was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Josue Daniel Alfaro, who also went by Danny Alfaro, was arrested while attempting to board a Wow Airlines flight to Brussels, Belgium, according to a statement issued Monday by the United States Attorney in the District of Idaho.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Salt Lake City had requested the public’s help in identifying the alleged serial bank robber upon learning he was driving an SUV with Utah license plates after he hit three more banks last week.

During the robberies, Alfaro allegedly approached the bank tellers, showing a note demanding cash and, in most cases, placed the money in a brown paper bag he carried with him.

A criminal complaint charging Alfaro with bank robbery was filed in the District of Idaho Friday, and an arrest warrant was issued.

According to the affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint unsealed Monday, a man matching Alfaro’s description and wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses robbed the following banks:

Dec. 21, 2016 – U.S. Bank inside the Albertson’s store at 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise, Idaho.

Dec. 21, 2016 – Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian, Idaho.

March 24 – Bank of the West at 9140 W. Emerald St., Boise, Idaho.

May 24 – Alpine Credit Union at 351 E. 800 South, Orem, Utah.

Aug. 7 – Bank of the West at 9140 W. Emerald St., Boise, Idaho (attempted robbery).

Aug. 7 – Pioneer Federal Credit Union at 850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian, Idaho.

Aug. 7 – Clarity Federal Credit Union at 555 S. Meridian Road, Meridian, Idaho.

According to the affidavit, on Aug. 7, a person matching Alfaro’s description went to the Idaho Independent Bank in Mountain Home, Idaho, and wasn’t wearing sunglasses or disguising his face in any way.

The man wanted to exchange $1,500 in $100 bills for $50 bills. The bank denied the request and provided photographs of the man’s face and the vehicle he was driving – a black Mitsubishi Outlander – to law enforcement. The same vehicle was also photographed during the Aug. 7 robbery of Pioneer Federal Credit Union in Meridian.

Read more: ‘Great Outdoors Bandit’ strikes again, this time without disguise. FBI offers $10K for his arrest

After the FBI released the bank surveillance photos to the media on Aug. 9, Alfaro was positively identified by his brother and an acquaintance, according to the affidavit.

Alfaro’s brother told law enforcement that on Aug. 5, Alfaro and his sister drove a rental car from their home in Los Angeles to the family’s home in Utah, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, adding that on the morning of Aug. 7, Alfaro borrowed his mother’s black Mitsubishi Outlander, left the Utah residence and didn’t return until two days later.

His brother told authorities that he had learned Alfaro had an argument with his sisters on the morning of Aug. 10, authorities said, when they reportedly confronted him about the surveillance photos in the media, after which Alfaro drove back to California in the rental car.

As this report is published, it is unclear whether the informants will receive the $10,000 reward offered by the FBI for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged serial bank robber.

Alfaro made his initial appearance and arraignment on the criminal complaint Monday before the United States Magistrate Court for the Central District of California. He was detained and will be transported to Idaho for trial.

The FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Boise Police Department and Meridian Police Department are investigating the case.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

