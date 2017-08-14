Police: Tour bus full of people T-bones SUV on SR-59

Written by Joseph Witham
August 14, 2017
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a T-bone collision involving an SUV and a tour bus on state Route 59, Washington County, Utah, Aug. 14, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man was injured Sunday evening when the SUV he was driving was T-boned by a tour bus full of people in Washington County.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a T-bone collision involving an SUV and a tour bus on state Route 59, Washington County, Utah, Aug. 14, 2017 | Photo courtesy Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 10 on state Route 59 involving a GMC Suburban and an LD Tours bus.

The driver of the GMC, a man in his mid-to-late 30s, was westbound on SR-59 with the tour bus traveling behind.

As the driver of the GMC turned left to take Gould Wash Road, the driver of the bus attempted to pass the GMC and T-boned it in the process, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor said in an email.

Both vehicles went off the south side of the road where the tour bus got stuck in a bar ditch, Pastor said, and the GMC continued approximately 150 feet into a nearby field.

The driver of the GMC had cuts and abrasions as a result of the collision and was transported to the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for treatment. Two young children also in the SUV were not injured.

Emergency personnel tend to occupants of a GMC Suburban following a T-bone collision on state Route 59, Washington County, Utah, Aug. 14, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

No injuries were reported among the 42 occupants of the tour bus.

Whether any citation was issued was unknown at the time this report was taken.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office headed the crash investigation with assistance from Utah Highway Patrol. Emergency and medical personnel from Colorado City Fire Department and Apple Valley Fire Protection District also responded to assist with the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

