Driver turns into oncoming traffic, leading to T-bone collision on Red Cliffs Drive

ST. GEORGE — A woman was sent to the hospital with head injuries after police say she turned left into oncoming traffic and was T-boned by another car on Red Cliffs Drive Monday afternoon.

St. George Police were dispatched to the incident at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Red Cliffs Drive, just west of where the road intersects with Mall Drive, involving a white 2002 Toyota Camry and a black 2014 BMW passenger car.

“A 2002 Toyota Camry was westbound on Red Cliffs Drive, stopped in the left turn lane and turned left into the mall,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

The Camry driver had been waved into the turn by another driver who did not see the BMW coming east, Hale said.

“And the BMW plowed into the passenger side of the 2002 Toyota Camry,” Hale said.

The driver of the Camry reportedly had cuts on her head and was bleeding. She was treated by responding medical personnel at the scene of the collision then transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“The driver of the BMW – he told me he had minor neck pain and whiplash,” Hale said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

“Citation will be issued to the driver driving the Camry making a left turn in front of oncoming traffic,” he said.

Both cars sustained heavy damage and appeared to be in totaled condition. They were towed from the scene.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.