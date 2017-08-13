Strangers help when strong winds split tree, burying prized Mustang during massive storm

ST. GEORGE — A large section of a tree fell on a St. George resident’s vehicle after the trunk was split apart by strong winds during the storm that moved over Southern Utah with a vengeance Saturday evening. It’s what happened after the incident that Sandie Divan found most remarkable.

As the storm continued to rage Divan was inside her residence on West 400 North near Diagonal Street shortly before 8 p.m. when she heard a loud crack coming from the direction of her front yard.

Divan ran through the garage and once outside noticed a large tree branch that appeared to have crashed onto her driveway, quickly realizing that her yellow Ford Mustang was buried underneath.

Strong winds created a split in the tree’s trunk, causing an enormous branch to break away and crash on top of the car, bringing a large section of the tree’s trunk along with it. The falling debris partially blocked West 400 North near the corner of Diagonal Street as well.

“I was telling my husband that we need to get the garbage cans in because the wind was really picking up, and that’s when I heard the loudest ‘crack’, and knew whatever happened it was going to be bad,” Divan said.

Within minutes several individuals that witnessed the incident came running towards the residence to help, she said, and one even brought along a chainsaw which was used to cut the the trunk into sections that were then removed and cleared away from the car.

The group continued to clear branches and debris from the driveway until a path was cleared enough to move the Mustang to a safer location.

“I find it totally amazing that strangers came to help get my car out from under the tree,” Divan said. “I didn’t know any of them.”

It was only after the car was moved that Divan was able to take stock of the damage, and realized it was limited to two small dents on the hood and damage to the vehicle’s rear fin.

Divan also said that the car is special because it took her 15 years to be in a position to afford a Mustang, and it took “forever” to find one in the perfect shade of yellow.

The lack of damage after being buried by hundreds of pounds of bark, branches and wood could not be rationally explained, she said.

The only explanation that makes sense, she said, was printed on the Mustang’s license plate, “JESUSIS”.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews