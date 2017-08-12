Region 9 soccer: Thunder get road win; Falcons go to 2-0

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

School starts Monday, but Region 9 girls soccer is already in full swing, including four matches on Friday, scattered around the state of Utah.

Desert Hills got its first win with a road victory at Skyridge, while Canyon View beat up on former Region 12 foe North Sanpete. Cedar and Pine View both suffered losses, making it a 2-2 day for Region 9. Here’s a report:

Desert Hills 2, Skyridge 1

All three goals came in the second half, with DH netting two of them on the road in Lehi.

Tania Crosby and Drew Morby each found the net for the Thunder, who evened their record to 1-1 on the young season.

Morby had four goals last season and Crosby had one, so the two have gotten it going early this season.

Desert Hills opened the season on Thursday with a 2-0 road loss to Viewmont.

The Thunder will play at East Saturday (10 a.m.) before returning to southern Utah.

Canyon View 8, North Sanpete 0

Morgan Haag had a game most soccer players can only dream about.

The junior Falcon scored an astounding six goals to help lead her team to the mercy-rule victory in Mt. Pleasant Friday. Haag had two goals last season against the Hawks, giving her a total of eight career goals against North Sanpete.

Along with the big game, Haag now needs just four more goals to surpass her 10 from the entire 2016 season.

Tylee Bulloch, who was second on the team with eight goals last season, notched two Friday against the Hawks.

Goalkeepers Jessica Hinck and Braeley Bauer shared the shutout. For Hinck, she now has 17.5 career shutouts in a Falcons uniform.

CV’s next action is Tuesday afternoon, with a 4 p.m. kickoff at home against Beaver.

Copper Hills 4, Pine View 2

The Lady Panthers opened the season by scraping together one goal in each half against the speedy Grizzlies, but allowed twice that many in the loss.

Pine View is off until a Thursday home match against Syracuse (5 p.m.) at Panther Stadium, followed by a Saturday night (Aug. 19) tilt vs. Springville at 7:30 p.m. at PVHS.

Viewmont 2, Cedar 0

One night after beating Desert Hills, the Vikings took on another Region 9 contender in the Lady Reds and defeated them by an identical 2-0 score.

Viewmont goalkeeper Annie Winchester got her second shutout in three games this season, keeping Cedar off the board despite several golden chances.

The only goals in the game were by Sydney Anderson and Sailor Ufftenf. VHS scored once in each half. Ufftenf now has five goals in three games as Viewmont improved to 2-0-1.

Cedar, which lost 4-2 to Spanish Fork on Thursday, is now 0-2. The Lady Reds return to action next Saturday with a road game at Wasatch.

