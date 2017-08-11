Gas prices jump across Utah as summer draws to a close

Written by Mori Kessler
August 11, 2017
Stock image by Natalie_B / iStock / Getty Images Plus

ST. GEORGE – Gas prices across Utah jumped in the last week according to data released Wednesday by AAA Utah. A possible reason given for the increase is late summer travel and the solar eclipse later this month.

Gas prices had been going down during the summer, according to the auto club, but that is changing.

The general increase for a gallon of gas across Utah has been 4 cents, bringing the average price of gas statewide to $2.47. The national average is $2.35 per gallon, an increase of 9 cents from last week.

The price of crude has risen in the last month but still remains just below $50 a barrel.

St. George saw the highest increase at 6 cents per gallon with an average of $2.61. According to the AAA data, it is the second highest price noted in the statewide data next to Moab at $2.75.

Currently the cheapest gas AAA recorded in Utah is in Ogden, $2.41 per gallon.

“AAA predicted that prices would increase late in summer due to high travel demand and a reduction in global oil supply,” AAA Utah spokesman John Moreno said.

“West Coast refineries are ramping up production in anticipation of the Aug. 21 eclipse, which will draw more than a million sky-watchers to Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming,” Moreno said.

AAA August gas price report

AAA Monthly Gas Price Averages

Price

National

$2.35

Utah

$2.47

Moab

$2.75

St. George

$2.61

Vernal

$2.48

Logan

$2.46

Provo

$2.43

Salt Lake City

$2.42

Odgen

$2.41

