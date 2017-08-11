Bloomington Drive scooter crash results in hospital trip for rider

ST. GEORGE – A scooter wreck on Bloomington Drive resulted in the rider being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., emergency responders were alerted to a single-vehicle wreck on Bloomington Drive and Rio Virgin Drive. What they found on arrival was a 19-year-old male who had hit a pothole while on his motorized scooter and ended up crashing onto the pavement.

A bystander at the scene said she saw the rider fly over the scooter’s handlebars when he hit the pothole.

The rider appeared to be a bit dazed as emergency responders tended to him and asked questions, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

“He wasn’t able to answer many questions,” Childs said. “He looked like he hit his head pretty good … He doesn’t seem to remember much about the accident itself.”

Childs didn’t go into detail as to possible injuries the rider may have received, though he noted he had a “pretty good gash” on his head.

The scooter rider was not wearing a helmet when he crashed, Childs said.

The scooter rider was loaded into a waiting Gold Cross ambulance and taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Any issuance of citations related to the crash have yet to be determined, Childs said.

Parts of Bloomington Drive are currently being reconstructed by the City of St. George.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

