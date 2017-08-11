2 members of Canadian polygamist sect sentenced to jail in child-bride case

Written by Ed Kociela
August 11, 2017
CRANBROOK, British Columbia — A Canadian man and his estranged wife received jail sentences today for bringing their then-13-year-old daughter into the United States to marry Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Day Saints prophet Warren Jeffs.

Brandon James Blackmore, 71, was sentenced to a year in a Canadian prison and 18 months probation, and his estranged wife, Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore, 60, was sentenced to seven months in prison and 18 months probation. Both were convicted last February on charges of removing a child from Canada for unlawful purposes.

In February 2004, Jeffs ordered the Blackmores to bring their daughter to the United States because she “belonged to him,” according to court documents. It was the second time the Blackmores had given a daughter to Jeffs for polygamous marriage.

The girl was driven from the FLDS community in Bountiful, British Colombia, to Colorado City, Arizona, where she was given to Jeffs.

Days later she was placed into spiritual marriage with Jeffs, who was 49 at the time.

That fall, just weeks before her 14th birthday, Jeffs made a recording of his sexual assault of the girl. The recording was used as evidence when he went to trial in Texas on multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Jeffs was eventually found guilty and is now serving a life-plus sentence in a Texas prison.

