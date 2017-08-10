Traffic advisory: Motorcycle fatality causing traffic backup in Virgin River Gorge

Written by Kimberly Scott
August 10, 2017
ST. GEORGE — Motorists traveling on Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge Thursday evening should expect delays as two seperate collisions, including a fatal motorcycle crash, have reduced traffic to a single lane.

The first crash was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday, involving a motorcyclist who crashed along southbound I-15 near Arizona milepost 15, Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Sgt. John Bottoms said.

The motorcycle rider has been pronounced dead at the scene, Bottoms said.

The right lane of travel is completely blocked off, Bottoms said, adding that traffic through the area is backed up for several miles.

A second collision occurred at the same time, approximately 6 miles south of the motorcycle crash, Bottoms said. The second crash is also blocking traffic.

This is a developing story.

