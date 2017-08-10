Man faces 20 criminal charges after allegedly breaking into Parowan Drug store

Stock image by Merydolla / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

PAROWAN – A Las Vegas man is now facing 20 criminal charges after he allegedly broke into a drug store in Parowan Thursday morning.

Ronald Trent Marken, 51, is in the Iron County Correctional Facility facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including burglary, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Parowan Police were dispatched at around 3 a.m. to an alarm sounding off at the Parowan Drug & Gift Store at 20 N. Main St., Parowan. When officers arrived on scene Marken was allegedly exiting the business.

The suspect led police on a foot pursuit for a couple of blocks before finding some nearby boxes to climb up onto a low roof of a building.

The police, who were down below, deployed a Taser but missed the suspect, Parowan Chief Ken Carpenter said.

Officers followed by climbing up on the roof with Marken who then surrendered without incident.

“I think he figured he was cornered and there was nowhere to go so he just gave up,” Carpenter said.

Marken allegedly took several drugs from the pharmacy. However, the chief did not elaborate on what types he had in his possession at the time of the arrest.

The case remains under investigation. Additional charges may be filed, Carpenter said.

Bail in this case has not yet been determined.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

