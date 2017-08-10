Washington County Fair gives that ‘old hometown’ feel

HURRICANE — The Washington County Fair opened Wednesday evening to smiling crowds who came to experience that hometown feeling and enjoy a night of fun with their families.

Guests wandered exhibit halls full of animals, enjoyed entertainment acts such as the “Eye of the Tiger Experience” and sought out thrills on the City of Fun Carnival rides.

One of the attendees, Heidi Lofgren, said she has been coming to the fair for 16 years and that she likes coming because of the “old hometown” feel.

This is a fitting description considering the fair is celebrating a milestone of being at its permanent home at the fairgrounds for 20 years this year.

The Washington County Fair continues through Saturday with contests, a parade, live entertainment, music, a demolition derby and more.

Thursday through Saturday, all exhibits and buildings are open at 11 a.m., and activities and exhibits close at 10 p.m. each night.

A full schedule of events for the fair can be found here.

Entrance to the fair is free. Certain activities, food and vendors vary in price. Parking is $5 per vehicle. An express train will be available to take guests from the parking lot to the fair entrance.

Event details

What: Washington County Fair “Lions, Tigers and Bears. Oh my!”

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 p.m. Complete schedule.

Where: Washington County Fair Grounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.

Cost: Admission is free; cost for special events varies. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Resources: Washington County Fair.

Email: sdemke@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.