Right On: The neo-fascist face of the Democratic Party

OPINION — Fascists use violence against opponents, suppress opponents’ speakers, and when in power, turn the instruments of government against them.
That pretty well sums up today’s Democratic Party.
Stanley Payne in his book “A History of Fascism” wrote, “Fascism emphasizes direct action, including supporting the legitimacy of political violence, as a core part of its politics.”
Fascists sent brown shirts and black shirts into the streets to protest against democratically elected leaders, rough up the opposition and riot. That’s exactly what today’s neo-fascists and their fellow travelers on college campuses have been doing over the last several months.
- On May Day this year in Portland, Oregon, neo-fascist protesters were arrested after setting fires, throwing full Pepsi cans at police and smashing store and car windows.
- College campus neo-fascists injured a Middlebury College professor and trashed a Berkeley Starbucks.
- Students at Notre Dame turned their backs and walked out on Vice President Pence’s commencement address.
- Texas Southern University announced that Sen. John Cornyn’s commencement address was canceled after opposition from students at the school.
- Students booed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University.
- The University of California, Berkeley, supposedly the cradle of free speech, told conservative Ann Coulter it couldn’t promise her safety. A student senator called her canceled speech a “violent conversation” and complained that police presence on campus brings “trauma” to minority students.
- Students argued that conservative Heather Mac Donald should not be permitted to speak at Claremont McKenna College because she is “a fascist, a white supremacist, a war-hawk, a transphobe, a queer-phobe, a classist” and blocked auditorium entrances shouting, “No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA.”
(Note: After the fact but to their credit, both Berkeley and Claremont have promised that conservatives will be allowed to speak on campus in the future.)
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria summed up campus intolerance nicely when he said, “American universities these days seem to be committed to every kind of diversity – except intellectual diversity.” He went on to say, “Liberals think they are tolerant, but often they aren’t.”
Democrats can’t shrug off all this fascism with a “kids will be kids” excuse. These “kids” have become the face of the Democratic Party, the neo-fascist face.
In true fascist style, Democratic public officials loosed our government’s two most fearsome entities – the IRS and the intelligence community – on conservatives, hoping their actions would take place out of the public eye.
Obama’s IRS scandal started the fascist ball rolling. To aid Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, agency staff deliberately prevented conservative political action committees from participating in the election. Obama got a pass: The media covered it only after the election; no one was fired, much less prosecuted.
A more recent manifestation: illegal intelligence targeting of the incoming Trump administration.
Former Obama Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas let the cat out of the bag on a live MSNBC news broadcast. She said, “… if (Republicans) found out how we knew what we knew about … the Trump staff dealing with Russians ….”
Farkas admitted what up until then was speculation. The Obama administration clearly targeted intercepts of Trump transition team communications well beyond what was needed to monitor the Russians.
If U.S. citizens’ communications are “incidentally” collected as is now claimed, their names are required to be “masked,” that is blacked out before the intercept is reported. Obama’s U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power made hundreds of requests to “unmask” individuals blacked out in intelligence intercepts.
Next, these unmasked reports were widely distributed within the administration with the knowledge that they would almost certainly leak to the media, causing turmoil in the new administration. This purely political act violated normal intelligence protocols where only those with a need to know receive such intelligence.
Their intent is clear: Neo-fascist Democrats used the government to gather what they hoped would be politically damaging information about Trump/Russia ties. The result so far is lots of damage, no crimes.
This whole thing sounds like the Watergate break-in, this time with the NSA as burglars and Obama’s cronies imitating Nixon’s bumbling staff trying to cover up.
Forrest Gump said “Stupid is as stupid does.” Those words apply to large numbers of today’s college students and to the Democratic Party, although “a fascist is as a fascist does” is more apt.
I choose to judge today’s Democratic Party by what it does, not by what it says.
Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
2 Comments
Great article, Mr. Sierer. I would add the neo-fascists have been violently and vigorously at work since the Bush administration, with an increase of activity since the election of President Trump. George Soros and a number of other wealthy and influential pro-Fascist are hiring the mindless no-goods to do their work; just like the Nazis and Mussolini.
Fascists are just fine…..Just fine in my crosshairs.