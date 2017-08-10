MISSING: Jenna Ann Bounds

ST. GEORGE – St. George Police are looking for 13-year-old Jenna Ann Bounds who was reported missing Tuesday.
The teen is believed to still be in the St. George area, police said in their release.
Description of Jenna Ann Bounds
- Age: 13
- Height: 5 foot 2 inches
- Weight: 130 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Hazel
- Sex: Female
Anyone with information on Bounds’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at telephone 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 17P019365
