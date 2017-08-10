MISSING: Jenna Ann Bounds

Written by Mori Kessler
August 10, 2017
Jenna Ann Bounds, 13, of St. George, was reported missing Aug. 8, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department

ST. GEORGE – St. George Police are looking for 13-year-old Jenna Ann Bounds who was reported missing Tuesday.

Jenna Ann Bounds, 13, of St. George, was reported missing Aug. 8, 2017 | Poster courtesy of the St. George Police Department

The teen is believed to still be in the St. George area, police said in their release.

Description of Jenna Ann Bounds

  • Age: 13
  • Height: 5 foot 2 inches
  • Weight: 130 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Hazel
  • Sex: Female

Anyone with information on Bounds’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at telephone 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 17P019365

