Warrant issued for driver who was traveling over 95 mph before crashing, killing 2 teen passengers

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was charged Wednesday with manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two West High students and injured a woman in February.

Abraham Miranda, 18, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and reckless endangerment, a class-A misdemeanor, according to court documents.

According to a report from KSL News, prosecutors allege Miranda was driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Impala traveling 95.8 mph — more than twice the posted speed limit of 40 mph — before it crashed into a Honda Pilot near 700 North and 300 West on Feb. 16.

Two passengers in the Impala, Vidal Pacheco, 17, and Dylan Hernandez, 18, died in the crash. Miranda, Pacheco and Hernandez were students at West High, which is located just south of the crash site, at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Pilot, Amy Wilson, suffered a traumatic brain injury and 15 broken bones, and doctors also removed her kidney and spleen. Wilson was also pregnant at the time and doctors performed an emergency C-section. Doctors advised the woman her baby would have brain damage and trouble using her left side, according to the document.

