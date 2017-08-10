TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Aug. 11-13
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Nathan Pacheco with the Lyceum Orchestra | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Disney’s “Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MST | Symphony of the Canyons | Admission: Free; national park entrance fee applies | Location: Grand Canyon Lodge, North Rim, Grand Canyon National Park.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | George Straight Tribute | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “Jungle Book” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Kane County Fair | Admission: Free; some events vary | Location: Orderville, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Washington County Fair | Admission: Free; parking, $5; some events vary | Location: Washington County Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Fly-in Pancake Breakfast | Admission: Individual, $5; Family of five, $20 | Location: Parowan Airport.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. | Family Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Jumanji” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Barbecue, Blues and Brews | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Run to the Red Rocks Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street, Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. sharp | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, all day | State Parks Military Appreciation Day | Admission: Free for veterans and active duty military and family in the same vehicle | Location: Utah state parks, see link.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE: The Naturals | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Mason Cottam Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Super Saturday at Sand Hollow | Admission: $0-$12; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peakaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Panguitch Lake Tourny | Admission: Free | Location: Panguitch Lake.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Flyin’ Brian Mountain Bike Race | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
