Dixie State announces builder of new Human Performance Center

A rendering of a possible concept for Dixie State University’s new Human Performance Center, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University announced Thursday that Layton Construction has been selected to build the university’s 155,000-square-foot Human Performance Center.

The facility will hold the specialized classrooms and labs Dixie State needs to offer academic programs in exercise science, sports and recreation management, health administration and population health. It will also facilitate a partnership with the University of Utah to offer physical therapy and occupational therapy degrees.

Additionally, the Human Performance Center will house the campus’s recreation and intramural programs and exercise facilities, including a fitness center, track, climbing wall and basketball courts that convert to indoor soccer venues. The facility also will feature a 50-meter swimming pool with deck space, making it the only pool in southern Utah to meet NCAA requirements to host Division II meets and only the second in Utah to do so.

When it came to choosing the builder, Dixie State used a value-based model and looked at builders’ qualifications, management plans and construction costs and subsequently awarded the bid to the company that performed best overall. Layton Construction impressed the selection committee with their experienced team and strong working relationships with local contractors.

“Dixie State University worked with Layton Construction on Campus View Suites last year, and we had a great partnership,” Sherry Ruesch, executive director of facilities management at Dixie State, said. “Layton did a high-quality job on our student housing and finished in record time. We expect the same results with the Human Performance Center.”

MHTN Architects has been selected to manage the architectural work, and Hastings+Chivetta is providing planning and design services for the $50 million project.

The Human Performance Center is funded by $25 million in appropriations from the Utah Legislature, $20 million from student fees and $5 million in donations from Washington County, the city of St. George and private contributors.

Located off of University Avenue in front of the Student Activities Center, in addition to serving Dixie State University students, the Human Performance Center will cater to the needs of southern Utah’s event-based tourism industry. The facility will be equipped to host local, regional and state high school games, Huntsman World Senior Games competitions and community-sponsored sports events.

