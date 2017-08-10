Caught in a blind spot: Pickup driver snakes semi and gets injured

This semitractor-trailer was involved in a collision on Man O War Road when a pickup truck moved into the driver's blind spot Thursday. Police said the pickup driver would be cited for improper passing on the right. St. George, Utah, Aug. 10, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck advancing to make a right-hand turn was clipped by an adjacent semitractor-trailer making a left-hand turn as the pickup moved into the semi driver’s blind spot Thursday. The driver of the pickup was injured … and cited.

Shortly after 2 p.m. the St. George Communications Center received a call reporting an injury crash near the corner of South Bloomington Drive East and Man O War Road involving a semitractor-trailer and a white Ford pickup truck.

Upon arrival officers checked on the Ford driver who told them that his arm was injured during the crash and he was unable to move it, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

Within a short time the man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

After speaking with the drivers, officers determined that the semi driver was heading west on Man O War Road toward South Bloomington Drive East. The driver then pulled the semi to the right to allow enough room to make a left-hand turn onto South Bloomington Drive East and clear the intersection.

The Ford was traveling directly behind the semi and came up alongside the right side of the semitrailer leaving little room for the wide berth required for the semi to complete its turn.

Consequently one of the rear wheels of the semi caught the front driver’s side wheel of the Ford, forcing the pickup forward and up onto the curb, Childs said.

“When the Ford pulled up on the right-hand side of the semi during a left-hand turn, it eliminated the extra space needed to make that turn safely,” Childs said.

Additionally, the semi driver was not able to see the pickup truck sitting on his right while making his left turn.

“The pickup moved into the semi driver’s blind spot at that point,” Childs said, “so the semi driver had no way of knowing that the Ford was even there.”

Childs also said that it’s possible that the Ford driver’s arm got caught in the steering wheel while the pickup truck’s front tire was being turned sharply as it was pulled up onto the curb. The actual cause and nature of the injury will be determined at the hospital, he said.

A citation will be issued to the man driving the Ford for improper passing on the right, the officer said.

“The semi driver said that he has driven more than 3 million miles without a citation and thought that he was getting his first one today,” Childs said, “until I explained to him that he wasn’t at fault.”

The increase in construction also brings an influx of equipment and trucks that are on the road right now, Childs said. Giving these trucks plenty of room can increase safety and reduce the risk of being involved in a similar crash in the future.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

