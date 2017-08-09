Oct. 7, 1962 – Aug. 8, 2017

Linda Deem, 54, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, in St. George surrounded by her daughters and family. Linda suffered several years with declining health. She was born Oct 7, 1962, in Ogden to Glen and Karen Jorgensen Deem.

Linda attended Valley Elementary School, Valley Junior High and graduated from Weber High School. Linda then moved to St. George and attended Dixie State. She enjoyed Southern Utah and lived there the rest of her life, moving to Santa Clara in 1988.

Linda’s joy in life was her children and grandchildren: Stevie (Scott) Williams of Issauquah, Washington, DaLyn (Austin) Davis of Kearns, Michlyn Dockery of Santa Clara and Glena (Adam Weiss-fiancé) Dockery of Sandy; grandchildren: Keagean, Nick, Baelie, Alister, Brecka, and Damon, with Ryelie on the way.

Linda was always working to provide for her family. She was a master at crocheting and made beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed reading novels, crossword puzzles, her indoor garden and baking wonderful character cakes. Linda was a very talented lady and a huge fan of country music.

Linda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Santa Clara 3rd ward.

Linda is survived by daughters and their families; her father and siblings: Te-Rill (Annette) Deem, James (Kayla) Deem and JeNeal Deem, along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Linda, you are a shining star in our lives.

Funeral services

Santa Clara funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 at noon at the Santa Clara LDS 3rd Ward Chapel, 3040 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.

Visitations will be Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George and Friday prior to services, from 10:30-11-30 a.m. at the church.

Ogden funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden.

Visitation will be held in Ogden prior to services, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Willard City Cemetery, Willard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.