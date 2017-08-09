Officials identify mother found dead near river in St. George

St. George Police respond to the scene where a woman's body was found by hikers along the Santa Clara River Saturday morning near 1600 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah, Aug. 5, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
The medical examiner’s office has confirmed that the body discovered in a muddy wash Saturday along the Santa Clara River near 1600 S. Dixie Drive is that of Amy Marie Crawford who was reported missing in St. George last month, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley confirmed Wednesday.
Crawford’s body was found lying in mud, tumbleweeds and debris next to the Santa Clara River Trail after a series of thunderstorms had passed over the area.
A man had been out for a morning walk when he spotted the decomposing body and called police just after 7:30 a.m., police said.
Search and rescue crews along with cadaver dogs joined the investigation Saturday morning to help police gather evidence and process the scene before sending the body to the medical examiner’s office for identification of the deceased woman.
“We believe that she was washed downstream sometime within the last few days and they are working to locate any evidence,” Trombley said at the scene Saturday, adding that it was unknown how long the woman had been dead.
Crawford had been reported missing to the St. George Police Department in July. According to police, the last known reported contact with the 32-year-old mother was on June 22. However, some of Crawford’s close friends said she was last seen on July 7.
Family and friends had grown increasingly concerned when Crawford had not reached out to her 4-year-old daughter, which they said was completely out of her character, police said.
Police said the cause of Crawford’s death remains under investigation.
“All investigations such as this, we look at as worst case scenario until we determine that it is not,” Trombley said Saturday. “That helps us to do the best investigation that we can which is, of course, our top priority out of respect for her and for her family and our community.”
According to Utah court documents, Crawford struggled with drug addiction. Crawford had been released from the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility in June to receive treatment for her addiction, according to court records.
On April 5, while Crawford was incarcerated, her mother passed away, which friends of Crawford said was especially hard on her.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by Utah officials or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Amy Marie Crawford, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Amy Crawford's Facebook page, St. George News
Amy Marie Crawford and her daughter, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Amy Crawford's Facebook page, St. George News