Officials ask public’s help identifying Utah bank robber

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly robbed a northern Utah bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 2 p.m., deputies responded to a bank robbery alarm at the Grand Valley Bank located at 92 W. Main in Midway, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
“Witnesses at the bank reported the suspect brandished a handgun while demanding cash,” officials said.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Caucasian man approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a gray-colored, long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and white shoes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man was wearing black gloves, black sunglasses and a backpack on the front of his chest, along with a blue bandana over the lower-half of his face, officials said. He also draped a folded white towel over part of his head.
After demanding money, the suspect left the bank on foot, traveling north on 100 West, officials said.
A photo of the suspect taken from bank surveillance footage is included in this report.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man, his whereabouts or any information on the robbery itself is encouraged to call the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411.
Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Heber City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, the Utah State Parks and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
