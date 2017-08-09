‘Great Outdoors Bandit’ strikes again, this time without disguise. FBI offers $10K for his arrest

Bank surveillance photo showing an alleged serial bank robber dubbed the “The Great Outdoors Bandit,” who the FBI said is responsible for at least seven holdups or attempted bank robberies in Utah and Idaho, Aug. 7, 2017 | Photos courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance Wednesday in identifying a serial bank robber – dubbed the “The Great Outdoors Bandit” – who struck three more banks on Monday, subsequently providing authorities with clearer photos of the suspect’s face.

The FBI believes “The Great Outdoors Bandit” has robbed or attempted to hold up at least seven banks or credit unions in Idaho and Utah over the past eight months.

On Monday, the suspect hit three banks in Idaho and is believed to be traveling in a black crossover SUV with Utah license plates, Sandra Yi Barker, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City Division, said in a statement.

“There is a clear photo of the man without disguise, taken Aug. 7, when he went into another Idaho bank to try and exchange cash,” Barker said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged serial bank robber.

The FBI has linked “The Great Outdoors Bandit” to the following robberies:

Dec. 21, 2016 – U.S. Bank inside the Albertson’s store at 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise, Idaho.

Dec. 21, 2016 – Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian, Idaho.

March 24 – Bank of the West at 9140 W. Emerald St., Boise, Idaho.

May 24 – Alpine Credit Union at 351 E. 800 South, Orem, Utah.

Aug. 7 – Bank of the West at 9140 W. Emerald St., Boise, Idaho (attempted robbery).

Aug. 7 – Pioneer Federal Credit Union at 850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian, Idaho.

Aug. 7 – Clarity Federal Credit Union at 555 S. Meridian Road, Meridian, Idaho.

“The Great Outdoors Bandit,” nicknamed as such because of the hat and outdoorsy attire worn during the first few robberies, is described as skinny, with medium complexion and black hair, according to the FBI. He is described as a Hispanic, Native American or Middle Eastern male between 30 to 50 years old, approximately 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing between 140 to 160 pounds.



Anyone with information regarding these robberies is encouraged to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 833-291-4306, or their local FBI Office, American Embassy or Consulate.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

