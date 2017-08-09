Mobile home fire displaces Washington City residents

WASHINGTON CITY — A structure fire at a mobile home park in Washington City Wednesday afternoon left a mobile home destroyed and two tenants displaced Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m. the St. George Communications Center dispatched emergency responders after receiving multiple calls reporting that a mobile home was on fire in the Cherokee Springs RV Park off of East Telegraph Street in Washington City.

Upon arrival firefighters could see flames coming from the mobile home and began extinguishing the blaze, and had it out within minutes, Julio Reyes, Public Information Officer for the Washington City Fire Department said.

Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department and Hurricane Fire and Rescue were also paged to the structure fire to provide assistance as a precaution, Reyes said.

A large amount of smoke could be seen coming from the residence even after the active flames were extinguished as firefighters continued to extinguish embers and hot spots throughout the structure.

The two individuals living in the mobile home were able to safely exit it prior to the Fire Department’s arrival, and the tenants living on either side of the burning structure were also evacuated as a precaution, Reyes said.

The mobile home sustained extensive fire and water damage, he said, while another trailer sitting a few feet away also sustained minor smoke and heat damage.

No injuries were reported, he said, however the structure is a total loss.

The American Red Cross was contacted from the scene and responded to assist the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, Reyes said, as the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Reyes also said that the threat of fire can be even more challenging in areas where homes or structures are in such close proximity to one another. This can increase the risk of the fire spreading from one home to another very quickly.

One way to protect a home is to clear any clutter or debris from the outside perimeter of the residence, and to keep those areas clear.

“Sometimes a fire can bounce from the structure to a shed or materials in the yard, and then it can spread very quickly to other structures,” Reyes said.

The Washington City Fire Department, Hurricane Valley Fire District, St. George Fire Department, Washington City Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews