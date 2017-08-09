Brooke Anderson Ballard

May 8, 1968 – Aug. 7, 2017

Our wife, mother and friend, Brooke Ann Anderson Ballard, age 49, died Aug. 7, 2017, after battling mental illness for years. Brooke was born May 8, 1968, in Richfield to Craig and Phyllis Morrey Anderson.

She graduated from Richfield High School. Brooke married Bob Ballard on April 7, 1989, and worked for Washington County for over 27 years. Her laughter and hard work made her a valued employee. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed her callings with the children and youth.

Brooke was a very talented lady who showed passion in all she did: yard sales, detailed handmade cards, decorating on a dime, thrift shopping for a bargain, telling anyone who would listen about finances and the challenges of building a new home. Homemade Oreo cookies, exquisitely delivered at Christmas, were her specialty. In her last years, as her mental state declined, she did her best to be healthy and manage the disorder. Brooke will not be remembered for mental illness, rather for the compassion and joy she brought to people’s lives and as a wonderful person that loved life and the people around her.

Brooke is survived by her husband, Bob Ballard, and son, Jake; parents; Phyllis Matson, Craig and Karen Anderson, and Bob’s parents, Jimmy and Carolyn Ballard; sisters: Kerri (Danny) Anderson, Camie (Robert) McCracken, Marena (Troy) Tanner, April (Dane) Allred, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Mitch Ballard, her sister, Melonie Bastian-Anderson, and her stepmother, Marlene Anderson.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 am at the Coyote Springs LDS Ward Chapel, 1905 East Rustic Drive, St George.

Visitations will be held Friday. Aug. 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and on Saturday at the chapel from 9-10 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.