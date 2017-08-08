On the EDge: Yes, immigrants use welfare, but here’s why

Closed book: Photo by orensila/iStock/Getty Images Plus; stack of colorful books: Photo by urfinguss/iStock/Getty Images Plus; St. George News

OPINION — It’s time to put this immigration business on the shelf, next to the thrice-failed health care overhaul or whatever they’re calling it these days.

The concerns and arguments about illegal immigration are getting a little long in the tooth and grossly exaggerated.

Yes, it is true that the majority of immigrant families – those in the United States legally and illegally – use the nation’s welfare programs.

That is indisputable.

But, like most things, unless you place it into context, it is meaningless drivel based on bigotry and hysteria.

I don’t quite understand why conservatives like to claim this is something liberals will dodge or ignore because, you see, it is a fact that demands consideration.

Why are more than half of the households of immigrants drawing on some sort of welfare program?

Researchers are pretty much in agreement with Steven A. Camarota, the director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies, that it’s not because of legal status or an unwillingness to work. It’s because of low incomes, partly because of a lack of education, partly because of the clandestine nature of seeking employment as an undocumented worker.

Most are making less than $30,000 a year doing hard labor – from agricultural field work to the service industry; from working construction to maintenance jobs. Not many are parked behind a desk in the air conditioned executive suite. They take the jobs most in the American labor force feel are beneath them, from picking lettuce in the fields to busing tables at the local restaurant, to cleaning guest rooms at motels and hotels. Think of the cost of a room in Las Vegas without the immigrant maid.

Think of the cost of your meal at the local restaurant without the immigrant workers who clear the tables and wash the dishes.

Think of the cost of that head of lettuce without some undocumented worker picking it at far below the minimum wage.

Think of the cost of your house if the entire crew was native born.

At the same time, remember there are also immigrants who are doctors, lawyers, teachers, cops, firefighters, scientists, soldiers, sailors and pilots. They are artists and entertainers. And, yes, there are politicians.

There are an estimated 11.3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, a little less than 4 percent of the population, according to the Pew Research Center. About half come from Mexico. There are approximately 8 million undocumented immigrants in the workforce, which includes those with jobs or those seeking work. That works out to about 5 percent.

The growth in numbers of undocumented immigrants shot up dramatically during the administration of George W. Bush. There was a small, gradual decline during the Obama administration. Although the argument can be made that modern-day illegal immigration was at its height during the Reagan administration it would be unfair. Statistics on the undocumented were not well kept until the last two years of his second term and much has changed since the Clinton administration switched tactics. Where previous administrations simply rounded up as many undocumented immigrants as possible and shipped them home, Clinton hardened the borders and instituted policies to deter illegal immigration.

Immigration reform advocates, however, continue to try to stack the deck to implement policy based on hysteria.

We heard, during the campaign, about the dangers of wild and crazed “illegals” running amok in America, selling dope to our children and raping our women while stealing jobs from our men.

Look, in a population of a little more than 11 million people, you are going to definitely have some bad actors. Still, according to the Migration Policy Institute, less than 3 percent of the undocumented population has committed a felony. How does that compare? Research by the Population Association of America pegs the number of felons in the overall population at 6 percent.

But we must build that wall, right?

We must ensure that everybody coming across that border has a degree and speaks clean English – an accomplishment sorely missing, by the way, in the upper echelons of government today.

And, we must ensure that they are Christians because, well, you know, the Muslims who sneak across our borders have a tendency to kill people and blow stuff up, right?

Except that the terrorism experienced on our shores by immigrants was done by bad guys who went through the formal process of gaining legal entry.

So why, then, are we blazing a trail that leads to walls and hatred?

We’re told it’s because of crime.

We’re told it’s because of welfare fraud.

We’re told it’s because of blue states sucking down the federal funds generated by the red states.

None of the above, however, is true.

The crime stats don’t bear that out.

The fraud stats don’t bear that out.

And the political angle just isn’t true.

Mississippi, with its lack of decent education and jobs, leads the nation in food stamp use and federal assistance.

Should we build a wall around Mississippi?

Walls and travel bans are the product of bigotry and Islamophobia.

Less than 2 percent of the United States population is comprised of indigenous people. The rest of us can trace our roots to elsewhere, whether across vast oceans or hard-earth borders.

We are a nation of immigrants and nothing will ever change that.

Three of my four grandparents emigrated through Ellis Island.

When they arrived, they weren’t allowed in based on their knowledge of the English language, how much money they had in their wallets or which religion they practiced.

They also weren’t looked upon as rapists, thugs and thieves.

And, nobody built a wall to try to keep them out.

Immigration has been researched to death.

We know that yes, indeed, immigrants – those who are documented and those who are not – use the welfare system.

But, we also know that despite the lower-paying jobs most take, they still contribute billions in taxes each year; that although some may be using false Social Security numbers to secure a job, most will never see one dime of that money; that they are a blessing to our economy, accepting the jobs the average worker turns his nose up at.

We know they like it here because most have lived in the United States 10 years or longer. Since it’s clear they wish to be here, why not make that path easier?

Albert Einstein was an immigrant.

Google co-founder Sergey Bin was an immigrant.

Joseph Pulitzer, Irving Berlin and Madeleine Albright were immigrants.

John Muir and Carlos Santana were immigrants

We’ve had our share of those who entered illegally, but went on to great success. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael J. Fox and Charlie Chaplin came in without documentation. So did John and Yoko, and the valiant reporter Joe Antonio Vargas, who won a Pulitzer. Even Cesar Millan, the dog whisperer, came in without paperwork.

The truth is, however, that the United States has always been picky about who it lets in.

But, at least back when the Naturalization Act of 1790 was written, they were honest, offering the citizenship process only to “free white persons” of “good moral character.”

It’s a shame we haven’t made much progress in 227 years.

No bad days!

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

