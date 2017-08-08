March 31, 1928 – Aug. 6, 2017

Margie May Siebert, 89, passed away Aug. 6, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born March 31, 1928, in Labelle, Idaho.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Visitations will be Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, prior to services, from 10-10:45 a.m., both at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

