Margie May Siebert

August 8, 2017

March 31, 1928 – Aug. 6, 2017

Margie May Siebert, 89, passed away Aug. 6, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born March 31, 1928, in Labelle, Idaho.

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Visitations will be Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, prior to services, from 10-10:45 a.m., both at the mortuary.
  • Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

