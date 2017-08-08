Margie May Siebert, 89, passed away Aug. 6, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born March 31, 1928, in Labelle, Idaho.
Funeral services
- Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Visitations will be Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, prior to services, from 10-10:45 a.m., both at the mortuary.
- Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.
