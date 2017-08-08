Letter to the Editor: Why doesn’t Santa Clara City address obvious code enforcement issues?

Composite image | Foreground photo by videodet / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — I am currently recovering from neck surgery, so the only exercise that I get is walk every morning. We live in a very nice area of Santa Clara near the Arrowhead Elementary School.

I normally walk 1 to 2 miles each day thru different neighborhoods in our area. I have noticed that there are several homes in the area that have broken down/inoperable vehicles and boats, weeds along with miscellaneous pieces of junk in the front yards.

I know that Santa Clara along with other cities have regulations and ordinances regarding such things as stated above and also have code enforcement officers on staff.

If I can see these obvious issues, why doesn’t the city code enforcement officer do something about them? It appears that calling the city does not do any good, I have tried. Maybe there is so much major crime in Santa Clara for the city to be concerned about these small issues.

There are beautiful homes and well kept yards in this area and it is a shame that others tend to neglect/ignore theirs.

Written by LONNIE THOMPSON, Santa Clara.

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews