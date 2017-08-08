April 3, 1941 – Aug. 3, 2017

Our fun-loving wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Karen Holyoak Sullivan passed away Aug. 3, 2017, in the Dixie Regional Medical Center. She was born April 3, 1941, in Cedar City to Arlo Scott and Georgia Halterman Holyoak. She married LaMar Sullivan on September 20, 1958, and later divorced.

Karen grew up in Parowan, Utah, where she loved her schoolmates. She was always the life of the party and was loved by many, especially her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. They will always remember the fun Easter egg hunts with all the candy and money as well as the many other activities she planned for them. Her family was her greatest joy in life. She made many afghans for family members that they hold as treasures.

She liked to go camping and loved spending time on the Holyoak mountain ground above Brian Head. She was always very generous with her time and money in helping others. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life.

Karen is survived by her son John (Julie) Sullivan; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Janice Sullivan and Leila Sullivan; also her siblings: Arlene (Richard) Outcalt, Scott (Jenna) Holyoak, Glade (Cheri) Holyoak, JoAnn (Ben) Baugh and Steven (Jacque) Holyoak. She is also survived by LaMar (Carol) Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by three sons Lonnie, David and Troy and her parents Arlo and Georgia Holyoak.

The family would like to thank those at Coral Desert and the doctors who have attended to her this past month.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Leeds LDS Chapel, 75 N. Main Street, Leeds.

Viewings will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, and Saturday, prior to services from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Leeds Chapel.

Interment will be in the Parowan City Cemetery with the grave dedication at 2 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.