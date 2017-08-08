John James ‘Jim’ Jacks

July 22, 1939 – Aug. 5, 2017

John James Jacks, 78, passed away Aug. 5, 2017. He was born July 22, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, to John Henry Jacks and Lois E. Middaugh.

If anything characterized his life, it was the service he gave to his family, nation, God and his fellow man. He chose his profession in medicine because he wanted to help others.

Jim served his nation in the U.S. Army as a specialist 4th Class from 1958-1961. He served as a weather observer at the Dugway Proving Grounds in Dugway, Utah. From 1961-1964, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Austria. He married L. Renée Blackburn in the Los Angeles LDS Temple after he returned honorably from his mission.

Jim graduated from Chaffey College in Alta Loma, California, with high honors in 1966. He then attended California State College, Fullerton, prior to enrolling in and graduating from the UCLA School of Medicine in 1971.

Jim did his residency at the University of Utah, McKay-Dee Hospital, in Ogden. After he finished his residency at McKay-Dee Hospital he stayed there and later became chief of staff of the Department of Family Medicine. Jim and his partner, Lars Larsen, founded Ogden Family Medicine. In 1980 he did a fellowship in faculty development at the University of Utah and spent 20 years as a clinical faculty member at the Department of Community and Family Medicine at the University of Utah.

During this time, he served variously as medical director at Thiokol, Defense Depot Ogden, and three nursing homes in Ogden. In 1990, he was hired as medical director of health services to business for Intermountain Healthcare where he helped establish WorkMed Clinics throughout Utah. In 1996, he accepted a position with Marshfield Clinic in Wisconsin as associate director of health care to businesses, again setting up occupational health clinics throughout Wisconsin. He retired in 2001, and moved to Ivins.

Jim Jacks spent his life in service to others – first and foremost to his family, especially his wife. He and his wife gave their time to LDS Family Services in the Unwed Mother Program for 10 years and as hosts at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. For 10 years Jim and his family volunteered their time with the LDS Family Home Evening program at the Utah State Prison in Draper. He volunteered medical time to the Youth Boxing Program at the Marshall White Community Center, Goshute Indian Reservation in Ivanpah, Nevada, and to many others as needed.

Jim served in numerous leadership positions throughout the church including the following: bishop of the Eau Claire Ward in Wisconsin, stake high counselor in the North Ogden Utah Stake and the St. Paul Minnesota Stake, as well as a teacher. He loved serving as a teacher.

He enjoyed flying, jazz music, nature, hiking, cross-country skiing and photography. Jim was an excellent gardener and loved reading.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Renée Jacks; children: Julie Sasagawa, Shawna (Randy) Heninger, John Marc (Kalei) Jacks, Joel (Kelly) Jacks, Shannan (Matt) Lahn, Josh (Jill) Jacks; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and three sisters: Shirlene (Richard) Long of North Ogden, Donna Cullen of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Margaret Roberts of Cibolo, Texas.

He will be deeply missed by his family, as well as all who knew him and were touched by his service, kindness and wisdom.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A reception with the family will be held prior to services from 10-10:50 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara Pioneer Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.