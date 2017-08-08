There’s no place like home: County fair celebrates 20 years at fairgrounds

This August 2016 file photo shows attendees at the Washington County Fair, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | Photo by Cami Cox Jim, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Fair is celebrating 20 years of being located at the fairgrounds, and with the 2017 theme of “Lions, Tigers and Bears. Oh my!” there truly is no place like home.

Held Wednesday through Saturday, the fair takes guests through a land of “awes” as it showcases both wild and domesticated animals, entertainment, exhibits, a demolition derby, a carnival and so much more.

Exhibits have been set up and judging has begun in preparation for the fair’s opening day, which takes place Wednesday at 6 p.m. Action will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Guests are invited to join city mayors, county commissioners, county royalties, members of the fair board and radio host Carl LaMar as they officially open the fair.

Wednesday is family night at the fair. All carnival rides are only $1.50 (family night only).

Additional specials for the carnival are as follows:

Thursday | Buddy Night | Buy one wristband for $25 and your “buddy” will receive one for free.

Friday | “Planet 94.1 Whirl Til You Hurl” | The first 94 people in line can purchase an unlimited wristband for just $10.

Special shows and activities include:

“The Eye of the Tiger Experience”

“The Great Bear Show”

“Hypno Hick Show”

“Midget Wrestling Warriors Show”

“Kansas Tornado Money Cube”

And of course, don’t forget the famous demolition derby. This year’s derby will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Both the “Figure-8” races and the demolition derby will take place in one big show. Fireworks will cap off the evening.

The Washington County Fair opens at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continues through Saturday. Starting Thursday, all exhibits and buildings will open at 11 a.m., and activities and exhibits close at 10 p.m. each night.

A full schedule of events for the fair can be found here.

Entrance to the fair is free. Certain activities, food and vendors vary in price. Parking is $5 per vehicle. An express train will be available to take guests from the parking lot to the fair entrance.

Event details

What: Washington County Fair “Lions, Tigers and Bears. Oh my!”

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 p.m. Complete schedule.

Where: Washington County Fair Grounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.

Cost: Admission is free; cost for special events varies. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Resources: Washington County Fair.

