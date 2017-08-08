Mormon church excommunicates general authority

James Hamula was released from the Quorum of the Seventy Tuesday and excommunicated from the LDS church | Photo of Hamula courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, background photo by Scott Catron via Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed Tuesday it had excommunicated a member of its Quorum of the Seventy.

According to a report from Fox 13, the LDS church confirmed in a statement the excommunication of James Hamula following “disciplinary action.”

The LDS church did not state a reason for the excommunication.

“This morning James J. Hamula was released as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, following Church disciplinary action by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles,” the church said in a statement.

Hamula has served as a general authority in the LDS Church’s Quorum of the Seventy since 2008. Previously, he was a member of the faith’s Pacific Area Presidency, headquartered in New Zealand.

