Dr. Brandon Burke

Burke Orthodontics

Dr. Brandon Burke is from Ferron, UT and graduated at the top of his class at the prestigious University of North Carolina School of Dentistry. Following dental school, he completed the intensive 2 year orthodontic specialty residency program at the Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Burke has published several scientific articles in the orthodontic literature and has been invited to lecture on orthodontic topics at national and international orthodontic meetings. He is trained to diagnose and treat all orthodontic problems in children and adults.

burkeorthodontics.com 435.673.3334
446 S Mall Dr #100

Will it hurt to make my teeth or my child’s teeth straight?

August 7, 2017

Additional Videos

Impressionless intraoral 3D digital scanning

May 1st, 2017
0

Invisalign Teen: An Alternative To Braces For Your Child Or Teenager.

Apr 6th, 2017
0

What’s All This Talk About Damon Braces?

Jan 9th, 2017
0

How Can Orthodontic Treatment Benefit Me?

Dec 12th, 2016
0

What is the best smile insurance for my child that is starting sports?

Nov 9th, 2016
0

What smile insurance is best when my child starts sports?

Nov 7th, 2016
0

Is there a better way to better my smile?

Oct 4th, 2016
0

How can a palatal expander help my child?

Sep 6th, 2016
0

Adult Orthodontics – why you’re never too old to straighten your smile

Aug 1st, 2016
0

What is the difference between an Orthodontist and a family Dentist?

Jun 22nd, 2016
0