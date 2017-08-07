Region 9 football Media Day is this afternoon

Region 9 football Media Day is today | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – There should be plenty to talk about today at the Region 9 football Media Day.

The entire region has bumped up to the 4A classification, including the returning Canyon View Falcons, creating chances for new rivalries and many new possibilities in the postseason.

The annual Region 9 football Media Day takes place today with coaches and players from around the region giving their thoughts about the upcoming season. Media Day begins at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live here.

And also here:

The itinerary for the broadcast/stream is as follows:

Canyon View 3:00-3:20 – Coach Skyler Miller, Wyatt Barton, Jayden Roden, Tyler Haylee

– Coach Skyler Miller, Wyatt Barton, Jayden Roden, Tyler Haylee Cedar 3:25-3:45 – Coach Josh Bennett, Luke Maggio, Trent Maurer, Hayden Giles, Kobee Lata, Dax Hirschi

– Coach Josh Bennett, Luke Maggio, Trent Maurer, Hayden Giles, Kobee Lata, Dax Hirschi Hurricane 3:50-4:10 – Coach Steve Pearson, Colby Heaton, Jaron Cordova, Shane Farnsworth, Adam Heydrend

– Coach Steve Pearson, Colby Heaton, Jaron Cordova, Shane Farnsworth, Adam Heydrend Snow Canyon 4:15-4:35 – Coach Mike Esplin, Jayden Lacayo, Zach Nowatzke, Spencer Snow, Austin Staheli, Wyatt Parry

– Coach Mike Esplin, Jayden Lacayo, Zach Nowatzke, Spencer Snow, Austin Staheli, Wyatt Parry Dixie 4:40-5:00 – Coach Andy Stokes, Coach Wayne Alofipo, Hobbs Nyberg, Jacob Barben, Payton Wilgar, Kaden Williams

– Coach Andy Stokes, Coach Wayne Alofipo, Hobbs Nyberg, Jacob Barben, Payton Wilgar, Kaden Williams Pine View 5:05-5:25 – Coach Ray Hosner, Ryan Javines, Michael Moten, Christian Reis, Austin Peterson

Coach Ray Hosner, Ryan Javines, Michael Moten, Christian Reis, Austin Peterson Desert Hills 5:30-5:50 – Coach Carl Franke, Koa Afualo, Cole Bailey, Leonidas Jacobsen, Brock Parry

The Media Day will also be broadcast live on SportsRadio ESPN 97.7 FM and streamed on www.sportsradio977.com.

Check back tonight for the results from the coaches/media poll and a full report on the Region 9 football Media Day.

Region 9 Master Schedule (PDF)

REGION 9 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

