Unsecured water tank flies off pickup truck, knocks motorcyclist off bike

A water tank that hit a motorcyclist sits in the bed of a pickup truck on I-15 Monday. Toquerville, Utah, August 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

TOQUERVILLE — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after an improperly secured industrial water container flew out of the back of a pickup truck on Interstate 15 Monday and knocked the biker off his motorcycle.

“At approximately 3:45 (p.m.) the highway patrol was dispatched to a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle that went down on the interstate,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor said. “There was a 2013 Dodge pickup truck that had a large agricultural style water tank in the bed of the pickup truck.”

The empty tank was not secured properly and flew out of the bed as the driver attempted to pass a group of semitractor-trailers at about milepost 27 on southbound I-15, Pastor said.

“A 2000 Ducati motorcycle was traveling behind that vehicle when the water tank came out, subsequently causing the motorcycle and rider to go down.”

The rider, a man in his 40s from Arizona, was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with unknown injuries, though they did not appear to be life-threatening, Pastor said.

“Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet,” the trooper said. “He was conscious and breathing when law enforcement and EMS arrived at the scene.”

The 66-year-old Nevada man driving the Dodge pickup was cited at the scene for failure to secure his load in the vehicle, Pastor said.

Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes while the wrecked motorcycle was moved off the road and the rider attended to.

Units from the Utah Highway Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue and Utah Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

