Driver says simple mistake caused him to hit building, other vehicle

Written by Ric Wayman
August 7, 2017
A Toyota sits outside Evans Hairstyling College with front end damage after hitting the wall behind it and a parked Pontiac Monday. St. George, Utah, August 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A local business sustained damage to an outside wall Monday morning after a driver pulling into the parking lot reportedly made a simple mistake and hit the wall of the establishment and then another vehicle before coming to a stop.

The west-facing wall at Evans Hairstyling College in St. George after a Toyota ran into it Monday, St. George, Utah, Aug. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

St. George police were dispatched to Evans Hairstyling College at 955 E. Tabernacle about 9:30 a.m.

“I arrived on scene and made contact with the driver of a 2002 Toyota Echo,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said. “He told me he was pulling into the parking lot, went to apply the brakes, hit the gas pedal by mistake … and hit the building. After he hit the building he hit a concrete curb, then a 2006 Pontiac G6.”

Hale said there was front-end damage to both vehicles, enough that both were towed from the scene. The west-facing wall sustained moderate damage.

A citation for negligent collision was issued to the driver of the Toyota Echo. There were no injuries reported in the wreck.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

2 Comments

  • comments August 7, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Evans Hairstyling College? Wonder if that’s the driver’s future “career” choice. Would u want someone that uncoordinated cutting your hair tho? lol 😉

  • ladybugavenger August 7, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Something labeled as a “mistake” gets a #fundraiser in St George. I can’t believe he was cited lol. Negligent? Who would have figured…..yes, I’m being facetious.

