Dixie National Forest lifts some road closures, others remain closed in aftermath of Brian Head Fire

ST. GEORGE – The Dixie National Forest has issued a revised road closure order Monday for the Cedar City Ranger District that originally took effect last week. While some forest roads are being opened for use, others remain closed for public safety reasons due to the lingering impacts of the Brian Head Fire.

“Public safety is my number one concern for keeping these areas closed,” District Ranger Veronica Magnuson said. “The majority of Yankee Meadows and Second Left Hand Canyon experienced high burn severity and is a high risk to public safety due to possible flash flooding, debris flow, and hazardous trees.”

Example of flash flooding that has occurred in the wake of the weekend’s storms can be seen in the player at the top of this article. The area featured in the video is west of Cedar City in the Cedar City Ranger District portion of the Dixie National National Forest.

Forest roads that have been reopened:

049 – First Left Hand Canyon from the forest boundary.

3023, 3024, 3026, 3027 and 2380 – campground loops.

1952 – Robinson Reservoir.

1951 – Hoosier Lake.

048 – Second Left Hand Canyon from the forest boundary to Sidney Valley Overlook.

Forest trails that remain closed:



32032 – Dark Hallow.

32040 – Right Fork Bunker Creek Trail.

32033 – Left Fork Bunker Creek Trail.

32043 – Spruce Trail.

32000.1 – Clear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Trail.

The above forest road and trail closures are illustrated in the map inserted in this article.

U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers will assist in implementation of the closure order.

The order will temporarily restrict the occupancy and use of forest roads and trails. For a more detailed list of road closures, please visit the Dixie National Forest’s webpage to view the entire Brian Head Fire Trail and Road Closure Order.

Pursuant to federal regulations, being on the roads and trails described in the order is prohibited. The roads and trails are located within Cedar City Ranger District, Dixie National Forest, and are closed for safety due to wildland fire and wildland fire recovery. The following are exempt from the closure order:

Persons with a permit specifically exempting them from the effect of the specific order. Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Many of the newly reopened areas contain obliterated fire lines, which were rehabilitated and need time to heal. These rehabilitated areas are not available for recreational travel. The Forest Service asks recreationists stay on designated trails and routes to promote healthy revegetation.

The purpose of the revised closure order is to protect public health and safety by limiting access to post-fire hazard zones.

Flood flood precautions from the National Weather Service

If a debris flow has occurred, it is important to realize that the runoff area remains very dangerous. Additional debris flows may occur within minutes of the original flow. Please remain vigilant and be prepared to take swift action.

“Turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become flooded with raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

People in the warning area are advised to move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

