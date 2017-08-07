Traffic advisory: Major flooding closes portion of I-15

This August 2016 file photo shows the results of a series of thunderstorms that overtook the Zion National Park area, causing flash flooding, Springdale, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | Photo by Dillon Tomky, Rockville/Sprindale Fire District, St. George News

UPDATE: I-15 is open in both directions from milepost 71 to milepost 75. SR-143 remains closed due to flooding.

ST. GEORGE — Major flooding has caused portions of northbound Interstate 15 to close Monday along with portions of state Route 143 to Brian Head. Officials are advising motorists to expect delays.

Northbound I-15 is closed at milepost 71 in Summit, due to major flooding at milepost 74, south of Parowan in Iron County, according to the Utah Department of Transportation

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 71 to eastbound Old U.S. Highway 91, through Parowan on Main Street where it rejoins I-15 at milepost 78.

Motorists are advised to use caution through the area and expect delays, UDOT officials said.

Additionally, SR-143 in Iron County is closed in both directions from milepost 3 near Parowan to milepost 14 near Brian Head due to flooding that has washed out multiple sections of the road.

Officials are advising motorists to use an alternate route. There is currently no estimate on reopening.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by Utah officials or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

