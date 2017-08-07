What do you think about that TED Talk? What talent can you show? Monthly events at Santa Clara Library

Washington County Library System Santa Clara Branch, Santa Clara, Utah, Aug. 4, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — Adults and teens looking to discuss big and unique ideas or to showcase their talents can participate in two different events held monthly at the Santa Clara branch of the Washington County Library system.

A “TED Talks Discussion Group” is held the third Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. and an “Open Mic Night” is held the third Tuesday of every month with sign ups starting at 5:30 p.m. and the event beginning at 6 p.m. Both nights are facilitated by Molly DeWolff, the reference and adult services librarian at the Santa Clara Branch.

TED Talks

Based around the TED community – a media company that posts influential videos online for free distribution under the motto of “ideas worth spreading” – the discussion night is for adults who want to explore and talk about different ideas, fun and exciting things and global issues.

The evening is based around a theme or a topic, DeWolff said, and guests watch one or several TED and TEDx talks that adhere to the chosen topic. Afterward guests are able to talk about the ideas presented and share in the knowledge and thoughts of their community.

Topics are chosen by DeWolff, she said, but she hopes that as the event grows, it will become a very collaborative effort.

Topics are announced on the Santa Clara branch Facebook page. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. every third Monday of the month.

See the TED discussion flier here here.

Open Mic

Teens and adults are encouraged to showcase their talents in music, dance, spoken word, poetry and comedy at this monthly Open Mic Night. The event is family-friendly and done in an informal, “cafe-style.” A piano is provided.

Anyone is welcome to come watch the talent showcase but participation is limited to guests aged 14-15 (or 9th grade) and up.

Guests can win prizes for showcasing their talent and light refreshments are served.

Sign ups begin at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month.

See the Open Mic Night flier here.

A place for the community

DeWolff started both activities, she said, because the community is looking for a place to gather and do things together, adding that the library is a place for the community. These events provide opportunities for adults and teens in the area to meet new people and come together in an environment that allows them to learn and discuss.

“I love what I do,” DeWolff said. “I love involving myself in the community and finding out what they like to do and being a part of it. That’s why I’m a librarian.”

Event details

What: TED Talks Discussion Group | Open Mic Night.

When: Third Monday of every month, 5:30 p.m. | Third Tuesday of every month, sign ups start at 5:30 p.m., event starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Resources: Facebook page | Website.

