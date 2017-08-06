‘Meet the Candidates’ for St. George City Council

St. George City Council Candidates featured in this photo will participate in a "Meet the Candidates Night," Top row L-R Greg Aldred, Bryan Thiriot, Gregg McArthur. Bottom row L-R Joe Bowcutt, Michelle Randall, Marc Stallings, location and date not specified | Photos courtesy of St. George City Council Candidates, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie Republican Forum is hosting a “Meet the Candidates Night” for the St. George City Council candidates Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Washington County Commission chambers in the Washington County Administration building, 197 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

The candidates are Greg Aldred, Joe Bowcutt, Gregg McArthur, Michele Randall, Marc Stallings and Bryan Thiriot. Both Joe Bowcutt and Michele Randall are currently serving on the City Council and are seeking re-election. The top four candidates who receive the most votes in the Aug. 15 primary will move on to the general election.

Early voting has already begun with voters in some municipalities heading to the polls and others sending in their mail-in ballots.

Read more: VOTE: Guide for early primary voting

This event is free and open to the public and there will be time for audience questions.

Event details

What: Meet the Candidates Night featuring candidates for St. George City Council.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Washington County Commission Chambers, Washington County Administration building, 197 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews